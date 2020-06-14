I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

These 31 words, found in Section 4 of the Flag Code, have not been altered since 1952. A variation of the pledge that we recite today was first written in 1892 by Francis Bellamy, who hoped that his words — which originally began with the promise, “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands” — could be said by citizens in any country in the world.

But while schoolchildren say this every morning in classrooms and most adults know it by heart, I have to question whether the Stars and Stripes truly flies over a country that understands the true meaning of liberty and justice for all.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which attacks the lungs of those who contract COVID-19, black Americans are more than three times more likely to die from the virus than their white counterparts, according to a Yale University study. This can be attributed to a disparity in income and poverty levels, medical redlining, and the fact that black Americans are more likely to work service-sector jobs.

While racial injustices are already being laid bare in our medical system, evidence of structural racism can be found in simple skims of recent headlines.

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African American man, was gunned down by a white father and son for the sole crime of running while black. Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman, was murdered by police who shot her in her home while searching for a suspect who was already in custody. And while America was still crying out for justice for their deaths, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, choked out his last words, “I can’t breathe,” while suffocating under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as three other police officers looked on. And amid the protests that have followed his death, those words have become a rallying cry.

The protests have demonstrated the depth of the grief that is present in our nation today. America has had its knee on the necks of black and brown bodies since 1619, and the pain has become too much to bear. Our black and brown brothers and sisters have knelt during the national anthem, have peacefully protested in the street, have called their congressional representatives, and have exercised their hard-won vote in one election after another.

And still they’re told to be silent in the name of maintaining unity in the United States of America.

Acknowledging the rift that racism causes is difficult, but necessary. And if ignoring injustice is the only way for our country to remain indivisible, then we are long overdue to take a hard look at a justice system that is tearing apart at the seams.

As uncomfortable as it is to acknowledge, we cannot be surprised by the pain that flows out of people whose voices have been repeatedly silenced and purposefully ignored. And until we have been directly impacted by these same systemic and structural issues, we cannot pass judgment on whether protests “should” or “should not” be happening. Instead, we should take a closer look at the legacy of racism that is embedded in our structures and question why we are surprised people are protesting even in the streets of Lancaster city.

When the president of the United States calls protesters of police brutality “thugs,” then threatens to have the military shoot them, what other evidence do we as Americans need to realize how violent our system has become?

Welcome to America, home of the free and land of the brave, with liberty and justice for all. But I will not call it justice when we ignore the fact that the republic for which we stand is built upon the backs of black and brown bodies.

I will not call it justice when the only step we take to combat systemic racism is sharing a social media post. And when what rolls down in a never-ending stream is not righteousness, but instead the tears of the mothers of black men and women who are murdered for the crime of daring to live, I say again: I will not call this justice.

Liz Bierly is a Hempfield High School graduate and a student at Ithaca College in New York.