The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a fanatical mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters sent shock waves around the country — and the world.

In the context of American history, however, such mob action is not entirely without precedent. The New York draft riots of 1863 — waged by mobs of white immigrants, mostly Irish, who were angered by a Civil War conscription lottery and the prospect of free slaves vying for jobs — and the notorious Tulsa, Oklahoma, race riot of 1921 come to mind.

What is unprecedented is the direct assault on our government and the representative democracy that undergirds it. The specific target, the majestic Capitol building, was its most visible symbol. The onslaught can only be described as appalling.

What motivated the insurrectionists? (That’s an apt term since the mob was in fact fomenting an insurrection.) Nominally, it was an effort to protest the results of the purportedly “fraudulent” election and to prevent Congress from certifying those results.

Beyond this apparent rationale, however, lies a more troubling question. While the investigation into the attack on the Capitol is ongoing, there are clear indications that the insurrection had more sinister and far-reaching aims. It was organized and led by Americans who subscribe to a far-right ideology, which in turn bears more than a passing resemblance to fascism.

This assertion requires clarification. “Fascism” is today a much misused term, often directed pejoratively toward despised political opponents. Historically, it was a doctrine that flourished mainly in Europe between 1919 and 1945. Fascists shared a number of beliefs, including aggressive militaristic nationalism, an affinity for dictatorship, and often, though not always, virulent anti-Semitism.

While active in many European countries, from Britain and France to Hungary and Romania, fascists came to power independently in just two: Benito Mussolini’s Italy and Adolf Hitler’s Germany.

By far the most extreme and menacing were the German Nazis. Founded shortly after World War I, by 1923 the National Socialist German Workers’ Party was strong enough that Hitler could attempt — very prematurely as it turned out — to overthrow Germany’s recently established democratic republic. The failed undertaking earned Hitler an extraordinarily lenient prison sentence of less than a year.

Subsequently, the Nazis utilized orchestrated violence and intimidation to create a national following. Simultaneously, they played their political card: a superficial commitment to the democratic character of the republic geared to preparing their party to assume power legally. Because of fortune and economic crisis, the plan was crowned with success in early 1933.

What has all this to do with the insurrection of Jan. 6? Many of the people who stormed the Capitol belong to self-proclaimed militias and other right-wing groups, including professed Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. They exhibit authoritarian tendencies largely or wholly out of step with the democratic traditions most of us take for granted. They manifest an obvious inclination toward violence as the principal means of expressing scorn for individuals and institutions. They have understandable, albeit excessive, economic grievances toward a system they believe has left them behind.

Most alarming is their overt racism. The so-called “white nationalists” openly proclaim their adherence to racial “purity” and their disdain for those who don’t merit inclusion in this entirely artificial grouping.

The parallels with the original Nazis are clear. Hitler’s inherent authoritarianism quickly transitioned into personal dictatorship once he came to power. Nor did the violence end, particularly toward perceived opponents. And the Nazis owed their political triumph chiefly to the massive economic and social disruption of the Depression.

Moreover, the centerpiece of Nazi ideology was unrelenting racism, most notably anti-Semitism. Poles and other Slavic peoples, homosexuals, those designated “asocials” and “subhumans,” were harshly treated and often sent to concentration camps, where many perished. Only the Jews, however, and to a slightly lesser extent the Sinti and Roma (the so-called “gypsies”) were specifically targeted for total extermination. The result was the Holocaust.

Those who attacked the U.S. Capitol were certainly not all fascists. Many, perhaps a majority, were in effect camp followers who came to Washington, D.C., in response to Trump’s call to protest what he falsely claimed — and still claims — was a “stolen” election.

Nevertheless, their motives notwithstanding, they must assume responsibility for what transpired that day. The brutal assault on law enforcement officers, the vandalism of the Capitol itself, the ransacking of congressional files and offices, and the direct threat to the well-being of political leaders and staffers were inexcusable. The prosecution and eventual punishment of the perpetrators is fully justified.

May they — and we — learn a valuable lesson: that our hallowed democratic traditions and values must be defended at all costs from those who, whatever their motives, seek to destroy them.

Gene Miller, a Lancaster County resident, taught history at Penn State Hazleton from 1969 to 2004.