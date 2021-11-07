This past year has uncovered some harsh realities about where the film industry is heading. This is mainly due to one enormous elephant in the studio executive’s room: streaming services.

When you’re a popular studio conglomerate with tons of money, the big questions going forward are: How do you adapt in the age of digital streaming? And how do you do it quickly?

Let’s return to pre-pandemic times for a moment. Before the pandemic, according to IndieWire, most studios put their films onto streaming platforms after a 75-day window in theaters, so that those studios got a big enough profit margin “to afford” audiences using the cheaper alternative to watch the film via streaming.

Streaming now works differently, depending on the studio. For instance, Disney+ releases films on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes it puts its features, such as “Black Widow,” in theaters and on its streaming service at the same time (for an additional $30 on the streaming service). Other times, it simply releases films only to theaters for a standard 45-day window.

Universal, meanwhile, usually does a 17-day window in theaters for films, unless the first weekend’s gross profit is $50 million.

According to the news website The Verge, HBO Max, a streaming service from WarnerMedia, has a day-and-date release plan for films in 2021, putting them into theaters and on HBO Max the same day.

Is your brain starting to hurt from all this? Mine does!

Hollywood doesn’t know how to go forward with a theater release strategy, audiences are confused and many films have failed because of it.

Streaming itself is by no means failing, though, as some streaming giants are finding great success with their strategies. According to the media company Business Wire, the market size for global video streaming is expected to reach $223 billion by 2028, which includes on-demand streaming (video rentals).

But there’s clearly money still rolling in from theater releases. Just recently, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” earned a massive $90.1 million opening weekend of domestic gross profit. For another 2021 film, “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” its gross profit in the fourth weekend was over $196 million domestically.

Unfortunately, there are just so many unanswered questions with streaming, such as how to budget the productions, control piracy, give viewers what they want and come up with new ideas for all this entertainment.

Hollywood has opened a Pandora’s box. It released so many films on streaming services that it has forever changed the ways the public watches movies in the process. Now that the theater industry is getting back on its feet, the question is: Will audiences that have gotten used to the comfort and convenience of streaming in their homes really go back to theaters, which is a more expensive and time-consuming process of watching entertainment?

That’s the answer the industry doesn’t have. Yet.

Noah Darling is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.