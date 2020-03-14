The novel coronavirus has come. The crisis is within our gates. Can we depend on President Donald Trump to manage the crisis effectively?

The simple answer is, regrettably, no.

Problems began shortly after the 2016 election, when both funding and positions were reduced in government agencies tasked with responding to public health crises. To call this a striking example of poor planning is an understatement. The wise course is to prepare for a crisis, while hoping one never comes. That is the approach we take with the military. You do not want to begin preparations after the shooting starts.

But if you believe these things cannot happen. ...

Then, when the crisis first jumped to our shores, the president diminished it, while disregarding the input of his own experts. Some of the advice he gave was inaccurate. Many would say he did not give the situation the serious consideration it deserved. Someone whose defining characteristic is lying (well over 16,000 of them since taking office) is not one to ask for accurate information or advice. This is a time for science, not politics.

While it may be an unfair expectation, the president is tasked with being the “consoler in chief” in times of crisis. This president is far out of his depth when attempting to play this role.

China has thus far borne the brunt of this disease and its impact on individuals, families, groups. Italy is severely impacted. The United States has yet to have much overwhelming personal experience with the virus. There are deaths already, however. To borrow a line from pastor and poet John Donne: “Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind.” We pray that our preparations will help avert disaster. We do not want a replay of the 1918 influenza pandemic.

A Will Rogers line went something like: “It ain’t what you don’t know that hurts you, it’s what you know that ain’t so.” Others may have expressed a similar thought before Rogers, but performers borrow liberally.

The president already has demonstrated that he trusts greatly in things most knowledgeable individuals would say “ain’t so.” That is a recipe for disaster, especially when a disaster is approaching. He also trusts his gut, which is perhaps a good approach for personal like/dislike decisions. But when otherwise using that approach, the decisions might be only as good as one’s knowledge of relevant information. As the old computer expression goes: “garbage in, garbage out.” Not the best strategy for one leading a country.

Compounding the crisis, the president’s chief concern seems not to be the many people affected but how this will impact him and his chances of reelection. He has made little secret of his approach. Everything he does is seemingly evaluated through the lens of self-interest. The impact on others is of far lesser concern. It is sad to say this, but all available evidence skews in this direction.

Even with handing off developing an action plan to the vice president, the specter of the president lurking over the proceedings is unnerving. The White House plan must be comprehensive and target the issues, but it must also give the president sufficient credit in order to circumvent, or at least mitigate, his less than factual beliefs.

Those required to assist the president in this response must walk a tightrope. They must provide abundant praise for anything the president does that is helpful while disregarding the inaccurate and the inane. No more hurricanes hitting Alabama with a Sharpie, please. Or thrown paper towels.

The president is wont to cry “hoax” when he is told he has done something wrong. Like the boy who cried “wolf,” he may someday be devoured by a hoax. It seems but a matter of time. May we not be devoured with him.

Dare we pray that this time the approach will be different? So far there is little sign of that. But hope springs eternal.

Our lives may depend on it.

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.