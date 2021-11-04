In the Oct. 21 article “Protests, pandemic tested Sorace in her first term,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported that City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace believes the city’s finances remain unstable.

“A growing imbalance between how much money the city raises and its overall expenses, combined with a dwindling cash reserve, is threatening to send the city toward municipal bankruptcy in the next few years if it is not addressed,” the article stated.

The solution, Sorace said, lies with property tax reform and giving cities another way to raise funds.

While I am a supporter of property tax reform, let me attempt to explain why I am troubled by the mayor’s argument.

On Jan. 1, 2015, the Lancaster city general fund had a fund balance of about $10 million; these are the resources the city has available to offset any deficit that year.

For 2015 and the following five years, the city predicted deficits totaling almost $12 million, or about $2 million each year.

If these $12 million in losses had occurred, the city would have had wiped out its $10 million fund balance and ended up $2 million in the hole at the end of 2020.

But those predicted deficits were incorrect. Instead of a $12 million loss, there was an overall increase of $5 million in those years. So, as of Jan. 1, 2021, the city’s fund balance was $15 million — the original $10 million plus the additional $5 million.

Simply put, it’s misleading to claim that a structural deficit exists or that there are diminishing fund balances.

The city administration, headed by the mayor, with input from all the city departments, has assembled these budgets and submitted them to Lancaster City Council for approval. Each year, the costs include 100% for all staff positions in the budget, even though not all positions will be filled for the entire year.

In presenting the 2021 budget to City Council, the city administration projected underspending the 2020 salary level by $2 million. Similar, substantial savings can be expected in ensuing years.

This overbudgeting of salary expenses is one of the main reasons that projected deficits do not occur. The city knows this, and thus its use of the term “structural deficit” is misleading.

There is a good case to be made for real estate tax reform in Pennsylvania. But this is not it.

I wish the city, LNP | LancasterOnline and the Hourglass Foundation, as they make the case for tax reform in Pennsylvania, would be more accurate in how they depict the current financial circumstances existing in Lancaster city. The residents of the city deserve to know the true financial picture.

As stated earlier, I certainly understand the need for some form of state tax reform that would enable the city to increase its earned income tax revenue and reduce its reliance on real estate taxes. Most residents of the city, including me, would welcome this.

However, the justification should not be based on overstated dire economic circumstances facing the city, but rather on the desire to reduce the real estate tax burden on city properties.

Arthur Morris was the City of Lancaster’s mayor from 1980 to 1990.