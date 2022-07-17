We encountered each other on a sunny day. There I was, standing at a table of voting information for Election Day. There he was, in a neatly pressed shirt and trousers, pausing to quiz me.

“Who are the pro-life candidates?” he wanted to know.

“Well," I answered, “that’s a big question. What do you mean when you say pro-life?”

“You know, pro-life,” he said. “The candidates who are against abortion.”

I guessed that he didn’t want to hear about the candidates’ stances on any other issues facing our country and our world. But I didn’t get a chance to respond to his question anyway.

He volunteered that he came from a large family. He was the youngest child.

“Oh my,” I said, my habitual go-to response when I’m not sure where the conversation is going next.

“Yep, and if my mother had an abortion, I wouldn’t be here,” he added, his smile as wide and bright as the sunny day.

Then he moved on, while I thought about how I might compose a fuller response.

I know now what I would say:

How lucky.

How lucky that your mother was healthy and able to carry and deliver the little being that became you. How lucky that her pregnancy was not an ectopic pregnancy in which the fertilized egg becomes lodged in the fallopian tube rather than traveling down to the uterus where it belongs. As the embryo grows, it stretches the tube, risking breakage of the tube, serious bleeding and pain and potentially death for the woman.

How lucky that your mother did not have serious complications with your birth or with your health, necessitating weeks or months in a hospital, or other care facility. And lucky, too, that her spouse, your father, earned a good-enough living to feed, shelter and clothe your mother and siblings. And lucky enough to likely have a swarm of family members willing to help with child care and the other big and small tasks that must be accomplished when raising a brood of children.

It’s not always like that. For more than three decades I have had the privilege and honor of being entrusted with women’s stories, initially as a volunteer for a local women’s shelter and later as a psychotherapist, and always as a listening friend.

Many women are not so lucky, even when they are married or in committed relationships.

Some are married to men who are mentally ill, alcoholic or addicted to drugs, or all three. These women may have been raped by their husbands during an episode of rage or control, sometimes with a knife to their throat, a gun to their head, a fist to their face, a threat that a child or children may be harmed.

If these women become pregnant, they’re often at risk for increasing verbal and physical abuse for being pregnant. Their husbands may harass them, shame them, blame them and hit them, endangering the life of the parent-to-be and the developing fetus. And there are partners who trick women into becoming pregnant by agreeing to wear a condom and then putting holes in the condom. Really.

Of course, there are those in stable and loving relationships who desperately want a baby and suffer an illness or a medical condition that interferes with the pregnancy. For instance, certain medical treatments, including treatment for cancer, can’t be started or continued during pregnancy. Apart from the health of the adult, tests may show that the fetus has no brain or other essential organs, ensuring that it will die before delivery or shortly after.

Often there’s a financial component: In dollars and cents, the family cannot afford another child — the cost of prenatal care, actual delivery, time off from work, the expense of raising that child to adulthood. Child care might be expensive or nonexistent. Sometimes there is no health insurance to pay for delivery, much less for any complications that might arise during birth or later, and no extended family to help with child care and in other practical ways as the child grows.

Then there are others, like the 12-year-old girl, raped by her father, who became pregnant. Or the naive college student who was assaulted at a Saturday night party. Or the young woman who thought she was in a committed relationship, but the man disappeared when pregnancy entered the picture.

Privacy and confidentiality prevent me from giving details about each of these situations, although I assure you that every one of these stories is true.

A key component of maturity is the ability to deeply listen to other people’s stories and to understand that everyone is not like us and that their lives are not like ours. Humans, each one of us, have different circumstances, experiences, needs and perspectives, so their decisions may be very different than ours.

The stories that I’ve shared aren’t easy stories to hear, and there are more stories, each with its particular route of pain, survival and complications. The choices that people make in their personal matters are either best for them or their only realistic options. And that is why we must look at the world clearly, not as we wish the world should be. But as it is.

Karen Carnabucci is a psychotherapist and educator in Lancaster. She was a features editor for the former Intelligencer Journal, now LNP | LancasterOnline. Twitter: @KarenCarnabucci