According to an article published by the University of Michigan School of Public Health in 2020, almost half of all Americans said they had tried to lose weight during the previous 12 months.

“Among college students, 44% of women and 27% of men diet to lose weight,” the article additionally noted.

Diet culture is a toxic belief system that consists of more than cutting out or cutting back certain foods. Rather, diet culture values thinness and body shape over healthy habits and well-being. Diet culture perpetuates unhealthy habits that can lead to a negative view of one’s self, physical difficulties and even eating disorders.

Diet culture, aided by social media, promotes a perfect body, which is virtually unattainable for many people and can create a negative view of one’s body.

Studies find that about half of teenage girls and 25% of teenage boys have tried dieting to change the shape of their bodies. And more than one-third of girls who have a healthy weight are attempting to diet to lose weight.

Teenagers today are looking at so many pictures of “perfect” people on social media that their self-confidence can be affected. In one study published by the National Library of Medicine, 138 female students were given a random set of celebrity images and pictures of attractive peers from Instagram accounts.

After looking at the images, the students’ body dissatisfaction increased and their moods worsened. Some people think that their physical appearance needs to be changed to match what is wrongly perceived to be the norm. Because of this belief, parents or role models should be careful not to show negative examples of diet culture. Rather, they should promote healthy habits.

Healthy habits include eating a well-rounded diet and avoiding obsessive diets and negative talk about bodies.

Many times people take harmful measures to lose weight quickly. These practices may work in the short term to achieve weight loss, but are not sustainable and can cause other serious concerns. These harmful measures can include severe calorie restrictions, “cleansing,” or taking nonprescribed diet supplements and pills.

Calorie cutting, which refers to eating only a certain number of calories per day, is a popular form of dieting. At times, however, the number of calories consumed is not enough to provide the necessary nutrients to be active and feel full.

Another common and dangerous weight-loss tactic is nonprescribed diet pills and/or supplements. Not all supplements are tested before being sold. Because of this practice, the products are not always safe for consumption. Even an “all-natural” supplement could be dangerous.

Another form of dieting — cleansing — refers to removing impurities from a body. Some strict cleanses can rid the body of important nutrients, as well as cause dehydration.

These harmful tactics may work for weight loss for a time, before the weight is typically regained with a higher fat-to-muscle ratio.

It is important to focus more on properly taking care of one’s body than on losing weight quickly at the expense of health.

Extreme dieting can be harmful and can lead to more serious and dangerous complications such as eating disorders. Extreme diets can be dangerous due to the lack of nutrition and the habits that are formed. Food gives the body energy, which is needed for mental health and work effectiveness.

Some people may believe that weight equates with health, thus believing that the thinner people are, the healthier they are. However, one’s weight alone does not determine health. Believing that it does can be dangerous, because it can lead to obsessive dieting to lose weight to be “healthy.”

It can also lead to naturally skinny people not cultivating healthy eating and exercising habits, because they believe they are healthy just because they have a healthy weight. While those who are extremely overweight or obese likely have more health risks, being thin does not promise a healthy life.

Diet culture can be harmful to one’s physical and mental health and cause body negativity. People often use unhealthy methods to lose weight quickly, leading to damaging results.

Social media promote an unattainable body image that is extremely difficult to achieve, which can impact the way people view their bodies.

Lastly, obsessive dieting promoted in diet culture is dangerous because it can lead to eating disorders. Instead of focusing so much on the number on the scale, one should live a healthy, well-rounded lifestyle.

Alyssa Lapp is in the 11th grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.

GET HELP

This column mentions the mental health issues that can be associated with diet culture. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.