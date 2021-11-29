Dear Dr. Scribblerthad:

Does anyone know if Thaddeus Stevens was always anti-slavery or only after moving to Lancaster and meeting Lydia Smith (who was bi-racial)?

Jean Eggert

Lancaster

Dear Jean:

Born in 1792 in Vermont, a state known for its fiery abolitionists, Thaddeus Stevens developed a deep disgust for the institution of slavery before he moved to Pennsylvania.

Stevens later said that his belief that human enslavement was wrong came “from his family’s devotion to the Declaration of Independence, from his study of the classics and through ‘the divine inspirations of Jesus,’” according to Stevens’ latest biographer, Bruce Levine.

By the 1830s, Stevens was serving in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives as a delegate from Gettysburg. He clearly advocated not only abolition but equal rights for Blacks. At a convention called to revise the Pennsylvania Constitution in 1837, Stevens rejected the completed document because it denied Black men the right to vote.

All of this preceded by many years Stevens’ move to Lancaster in 1842 and his employment of Lydia Hamilton Smith as his housekeeper in 1848.

Smith surely bolstered Stevens’ decision to prioritize abolition of slavery and equal rights for Blacks. But his mind was well set in that regard decades before he met her.

Dear Dr. Scribblerpenn:

I read that the name of the William Penn House in Washington has been changed to Friends Place on Capitol Hill because William Penn owned slaves. I was very upset, but this is how history is. It’s not always pretty, but it is the way it was at a certain time.

In light of some talk of changing the name of Franklin & Marshall College, someone will want to change the name of Pennsylvania. What do you think?

Roger Bradley

East Petersburg

Dear Roger:

The changing of the names of institutions and the removal of memorials dedicated to people who enslaved Africans or slaughtered Native Americans can be unsettling. Old ways of thinking die hard.

The reasoning that we should not judge the behavior of previous generations by present-day values is out of date. The emerging opinion is that to enslave people was as wrong then as we think it is now and that the attempted genocide of Native Americans was as wrong then as we think it is now.

So names are changing and monuments are falling.

But there is an alternative way to handle a transition to a more complete accounting of history that includes the experiences of all Americans.

Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville, recently unveiled a monument to enslaved area men who enlisted in the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War. The new memorial stands directly across the street from the town’s main monument to Confederate soldiers, erected in 1899.

This compromise — the other option was to remove the Confederate monument — does not please everyone. But at least some observers — Black and white — appreciate that the Confederate memorial primarily recognizes soldiers, not the misguided cause they fought for.

The erection of the new memorial is part of something called the Fuller Story project in Franklin, where a major battle was fought late in the war. City leaders say they plan to continue to expand the story of Franklin’s heritage.

Telling more of the story is usually a good idea. We live in a place that will always be called Pennsylvania, for example, but it is also true that some of our ancestors stole it from natives.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler'” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.