Dear Dr. Scribblercode:

A book called “Hidden in Plain View” shows the different quilts they used down South to draw slaves up North. My question is did they use the quilts to help the slaves move up to Lancaster County?

I am piecing together a quilt of coded squares for our family’s benefit.

Mary Ellen Bradley

East Hempfield Township

Dear Mary Ellen:

That sounds like a colorful project and it will have value to your family, whether or not quilt codes were used here or elsewhere. That’s the good news.

The bad news is there is no evidence that anyone used quilt codes to guide fugitives in the 19th century. Jaqueline Tobin and Raymond G. Dobard revealed the so-called codes when they published “Hidden in Plain View: A Secret Story of Quilts and the Underground Railroad” in 1999.

Neither Black Americans nor quilt experts nor anyone else knew anything about such codes until that book came out.

It’s a lovely, inspirational idea. But it has no basis in historical fact.

The codes Tobin and Dobard cited in 1999 include a “double wedding ring,” which supposedly indicated to fugitives that it was safe to remove their shackles. Another was the “log cabin” that informed runaways to seek shelter within because the people there were safe to deal with.

Unfortunately, there is zero documentation for any of this. And most, if not all, of those antebellum quilts have disappeared. Two scholars developed a theory and many news sources and museums and quilters bought into that theory without checking out the sources, which don’t exist.

There are plenty of questions about this theory. Here are two.

How would information about such codes have been passed from plantation to plantation, state to state so that potential runaways would know what the codes meant?

How could an operation whose success depended on multiple factors, including timing and luck, be so carefully coordinated as to display coded quilts at just the right place at just the right time?

But let’s stick to your basic question. Did quilt codes help guide slaves to Lancaster County?

Randy Harris and Leroy Hopkins are experts on the Underground Railroad in Lancaster. They don't think such quilt codes were used here or anywhere else.

“There is nothing about quilts in any of the main Underground Railroad narratives from the 18th, 19th or 20th centuries,” Harris says. “There's nothing on quilts in the Slave Narratives of the Works Progress Administration era. Nothing in any credible museums, etc. It all comes from the poorly researched book, ‘Hidden in Plain Sight.’

“Why two college faculty members took in this story and published a book and spread this myth is beyond me.”

“I agree with Randy,” Hopkins says. “It seems like a great idea but not very utilitarian to put something of value in all kinds of weather. I think there were probably other systems of signs and helps to direct freedom seekers.”

Your finished product, Mary Ellen, will make a great conversation piece. Perhaps it should be presented as a poetic expression of how some people in the 21st century imagine that the Underground Railroad operated.

Dear Dr. Scribblercoin:

I have a newly-coined word for your “Fantasy Dictionary.”

“Follytician,” with a nod to Harrisburg and Washington.

Dr. Henry C. Stouffer

Elizabethtown

Dear Dr. Stouffer:

Considering your enthusiastic membership in the Red Rose Coin Club, your “coining” of a word is most appropriate. The Scribbler offers a penny (but not a rare 1909-S VDB) for more of your thoughts.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.