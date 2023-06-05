Dear Dr. Scribblergas:

I grew up in the 400 block of North Charlotte Street in the 1940s and early 1950s. My bedroom was on the third floor and I remember having two pipes coming out of the wall. Someone said they were from gas lights.

The house was built around 1900. Do you know if they had gas lights in that block around 1900?

Betty Shenk

Millersville

Dear Betty:

Many homes in Lancaster still used gas lights in 1900. Charlotte Street homes probably had them. Those pipes in your house apparently remained after the occupants turned off the gas and turned on the electricity in the early years of the 20th century.

Public gas lighting, replacing oil lamps, was introduced in Lancaster city in 1840. The Lancaster Gazette reported Dr. W. L. Atlee presented a series of lectures on the city’s new gas lights in November of that year.

By 1850, the Lancaster Gas Co. had illuminated the entire city with outdoor gas lights. Some commercial establishments and churches and all of the city’s markets replaced oil with indoor gas lights.

Gas lights temporarily stopped burning at Trinity Lutheran Church in April 1850, “causing great confusion among the congregation,” according to the Lancaster Examiner.

“The oil lights should not be thrown away too soon,” the Examiner warned, “but kept in readiness to be called into requisition in such an emergency.”

As the century progressed, homeowners also replaced oil with gas.

Electricity replaced gas in the early decades of the 20th century as the Edison Electric Light Co. began illuminating more and more homes and public buildings. Many new homes were wired for electricity and older homes were converted from gas.

Lancaster’s Lamp Committee turned off the city’s last gas street lights on March 1, 1924. The committee expected Edison Electric would immediately replace gas with electricity at that time. But the electric company did not deliver and some streets remained dark until April.

Residents blew a fuse over the delay. In response to complaints, the chairman of the Lamp Committee told the Lancaster New Era in mid-March gas lights were not of much use anyway, often being dim and out of order. “Everybody admits that the new lights will be a great improvement — when they finally are placed,” said the New Era.

And then there was light.

Buggies and carriages

Dear Dr. Scribblerbug:

Do you know why we call Amish buggies “buggies” and not “carriages”?

J. Myron Stoltzfus

Intercourse

Dear Myron:

Carriage is a broader term than buggy. Buggies are a type of carriage. Before motor vehicles came along, many Americans drove buggies. Buggies became identified with the Amish when they continued using them after most people began driving cars.

The term “buggy” originated in the late 18th century in England, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. Those first buggies had two wheels that supported only a driver. By the mid-19th century, buggies had arrived in the United States and looked much like the Amish buggy today: four wheels, two passengers.

By the late 19th century, the buggy became the standard, mass-produced American carriage. It was the Model T Ford of its time. Then the Model T replaced it.

Buggies are only one type of many horse-drawn carriages, just as Model T’s were one type of automobile. Stagecoaches, hackney coaches and hansom cabs are other types of carriages. Most other carriages are fancier than buggies. Amish do not drive them.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.