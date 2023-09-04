Did Charles Demuth paint pitchers as well as pictures?

Lancaster’s most famous artist reportedly painted a bunch of grapes on a china pitcher displayed by Mrs. Marshall Carr at the first Spring Fair arranged by the women of St. James Episcopal Church in 1961.

The Demuth pitcher joined varied home furnishings and decorations in a display at the parish house next door to the church at Duke and Orange streets.

An April 23, 1961, Lancaster Sunday News article explained that “the pitcher was hand-painted by the late Charles Demuth.” The piece was manufactured by George A. Coxon, predecessor of the William Lenox Co. of Trenton, N.J.

Mrs. Carr and her husband purchased the pitcher at a public sale about 1941. The late Rev. William H. Bollman, then pastor of First Reformed Church, recognized the painted pitcher as Demuth’s work.

Cynthia Roth, a Lancaster researcher, found the Sunday News article. She also found a similar grape-painted pitcher for sale on eBay for $995. (Hmm. Grapes are grapes, right?)

Roth contacted the Demuth Museum. Nothing like this is listed among Demuth’s works.

“I found it to be an oddity,” comments Roth.

City map — 1927

The Heritage Press Museum, 346 N. Queen St., has in its collection a large lithography stone of a map of Lancaster city. The map was compiled and drawn by Rupert E. Herr in 1927 and copyrighted by L.B. Herr & Son, Lancaster.

The .918 Club at the museum would like to find a printed copy made from this stone to display with the original stone.

Ken Kulakowsky, founder of the .918 Club, has located a printed copy of a 1931 revised edition in the Maps Library of Penn State University. The library will make a copy, but the museum would rather have an original 1927 version.

Contact Ken Kulakowsky, 717-951-0881.

Church pictures

Lancaster’s Grace Lutheran Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary next April. Karl Moyer has been researching a history of the church to be printed at that time.

He is searching for photos related to two sites associated with Grace Lutheran.

One was a mission called St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, which stood on Market Street in Dillerville. The mission, as well as all of Dillerville, is long gone.

The other site was a Sunday school mission that St. John’s Lutheran Church on West Orange Street built at 231 W. James St. It was known as the Gotwald Memorial Chapel. Grace Lutheran conducted a week-day elementary school there in the early part of the 20th century. The Gotwald Chapel was razed in the late 1940s.

Moyer has exterior photos of St. Paul’s Lutheran and Gotwald Chapel. He wants interior photos.

Moyer is also searching for more information about students who attended the Grace Lutheran elementary school in Gotwald Chapel. It closed in 1926.

Contact: carolyn.moyer@comcast.net.

Hand in hand

Jonathan Zorach, of Lancaster, saw the mysterious photo of a “Man with Red Collar,” a painting owned by the Lancaster Public Library, in the Aug. 6 Scribbler column. “Ah-ha!” he said.

“I believe that in the portrait the sitter was touching the hand of an unidentified individual,” he writes. “If so, the portrait would definitely be of a physician, as this was a motif in such portraits. The sitter must have been someone of enough prominence to merit a portrait, for example, one of Dr. John Atlee’s ancestors.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.