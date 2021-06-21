“Everyone else is wearing masks. Why shouldn’t ducks?”

That whimsical thought occurred to Dick Weidman during the decidedly unwhimsical COVID-19 pandemic. He put his drawing pen to work turning the thought into a cartoon. The cartoon shows a mother duck and her five ducklings waddling along in a row with masks covering their bills.

“I like making people laugh,” Weidman says. “I enjoy kidding around with the nurses and residents.”

The nurses and residents are at Mennonite Home Communities on Harrisburg Pike. Weidman, who will turn 91 next month, has been a resident there for almost two years. During much of that time he has drawn cartoons — for the door to his room, for the Mennonite Home’s newsletter, for all who appreciate his art.

Weidman decided he wanted to become a cartoonist at age 7. His parents approved and provided him with drawing materials in their Penryn home. He loved newspaper “funnies”' and imitated his favorites. He has been drawing ever since, often outside the lines.

After graduating from the former Manheim High School and spending a stint in the Army as a cartographer, Weidman attended the former Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. In 1954, he found a job with a young television station, Lancaster’s WGAL. He spent the next 41 years as the station’s graphic artist and art director.

There he met his future wife, Joan Klein, a “Noonday on (Channel) 8” celebrity and later star of “The Joan Klein Show.” The two were married for 61 years. Joan Klein Weidman died at the Mennonite Home two years ago, and Weidman carries a personal message from her in his shirt pocket over his heart.

Weidman has spent most of the past year alone because of COVID-19 restrictions, but he says he is rarely lonely and never without something to do. Besides drawing individual cartoons, he is working on a memoir for his grandchildren.

He also is preparing a book of “Silos" cartoons. The “Silos”' comic strip ran in the old Lancaster New Era in the early 2000s. The book will include many of those strips and several new ones. All feature two silos making sometimes silly, sometimes wise remarks.

“I like being busy. I’ve been busy all my life,” Weidman says. “Because I like to draw, I’m a happier person.”

And the world is a happier place.

Disposing of a neighbor

Here’s an anecdote related in the late 19th century by an anonymous friend of the Gibbons family. The Gibbonses, related to the Scribbler’s family by marriage, operated an Underground Railroad station just north of Bird-in-Hand before the Civil War.

This tale concerns Daniel Gibbons (1775-1853), the last of three generations who helped move fugitive slaves north to freedom.

According to the anonymous friend, a young member of a family that lived along Old Philadelphia Pike between Smoketown and the old Gibbons Mill on Mill Creek was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

This man and Daniel Gibbons one day talked with a fellow from a distant part of the state. The visitor spoke about how residents of his neighborhood disposed of any undesirable characters that might come among them.

“Oh,” responded Daniel Gibbons, whose sense of humor is not so evident in other writings, “we are more considerate of such here! We send them to the legislature.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.