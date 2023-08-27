This month has been momentous. Major news and music outlets and community and civic organizations across the country have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The lead-up to August featured radio interviews, documentaries and social media posts lauding the most influential hip-hop artists, songs and occurrences over the past half-century.

The story of hip-hop’s beginning is often retold as gospel: On Aug. 11, 1973, young Jamaican immigrant DJ Kool Herc (Clive Campbell) and his little sister Cindy threw a back-to-school party in their West Bronx apartment building’s community room in New York. Herc applied his invented turntable techniques that became key components to hip-hop’s musicality — among them, playing the desirable “break” part of a song repeatedly. He did this in front of a live, paying audience and the young African American, Puerto Rican and Jamaican American partygoers had a whole lot of fun. Herc’s parties became superpopular; similar gatherings exploded throughout the Bronx; and soon this energy enraptured all of New York City, the country and the world.

From its humble beginning in marginalized communities of the Empire State, within 50 years, hip-hop spread globally to become a pop culture empire. Its presence is felt here in Lancaster, home to one of the largest concentrations of Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania, many from New York City and many who were there at those early parties.

Aug. 11 of this year arrived as a culmination, as hip-hop fans, observers and practitioners witnessed a cascade of social media tributes. Several cities held hip-hop anniversary festivals. New York City Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed that day “Hip-Hop Anniversary Day,” and equated his hosting of hip-hop luminaries (including DJ Kool Herc) at the city’s Gracie Mansion to former Mayor David Dinkins hosting Nelson Mandela at City Hall in 1990.

I teach a class at Franklin & Marshall College that explores the cultural politics of race, gender and sexuality in hip-hop culture. Specifically, we observe how discourses of authenticity are (historically) primary factors that determine acceptability and success in hip-hop. Analyzing these perspectives, I think, helps us understand hip-hop as an allegory for our larger society.

I prompt my students to view hip-hop as an important cultural lens through which we can critique discourses of power. I would like to think that some of my students are serving bombastic side-eyes to some of the selective retelling of hip-hop’s early days. Media outlets have been employing words such as “birth,” “pinpoint start,” “the beginning” and “invention” to describe Herc’s party, implying that there was no activity happening in the Bronx — or anywhere — before Aug. 11, 1973.

To suggest that a single party served as hip-hop’s big bang disregards what came before or simultaneously. Any contributions outside of the orbit of the West Bronx at that moment, so it goes, is not really hip-hop (for example, there was aggressive pushback against the rise of West Coast rap in the late 1980s and Southern rap in the mid-1990s).

Vibrant subculture

Critiques of the Herc hip-hop origin story are not new. Around the time of the 40th anniversary of hip-hop, some vocal leaders of the Universal Zulu Nation took issue with Herc and Cindy Campbell being crowned hip-hop founding royalty. The Universal Zulu Nation, which for several decades had been regarded as hip-hop’s earliest and most prominent cultural organization, is credited with bringing together hip-hop’s various expressive elements and “naming” it as a culture.

In the aftermath of the more recent anniversary, such criticisms have been resurfacing, again throwing into question the “real” birth moment of hip-hop. A handful of social media posts and internet think pieces have been gently poking holes in the Herc story. A veteran hip-hop promoter quipped on Facebook: “Happy 47th, 48th or 49th Anniversary of hip-hop Culture!”

Journalist Harry Allen wrote the most thoughtful article on the subject, focusing on the authoritative allure of hip-hop mythology. During the lead-up to the 50th anniversary, many of my friends and hip-hop artists I follow on social media reposted a widely cited image of a supposedly original hand-drawn “back-to-school” party flyer promoting that fabled summer 1973 gathering. In his article, Allen reminds us that this flyer is not an original. Cindy Campbell herself had already admitted to this fact. Allen writes, “The card was designed to look old and authentic but it isn’t. It was never handed out, and was only drawn once — for the internet.”

It is no secret that other New York City boroughs and many other U.S. cities were doing “hip-hop-adjacent” things in the 1970s. Black and Latino youths partying together did not happen in a West Bronx bubble. Journalists have documented the multi-borough Black funk and disco-era DJs who flexed innovative turntable techniques and drew large crowds in the early 1970s. These DJs include Grandmaster Flowers, Disco King Mario, DJ Smokey, King Charles, Pete DJ Jones, DJ John Brown and many others who have been scrubbed from the hip-hop origin canon.

Allen shows the presence of a vibrant Black music subculture flourishing before 1973, a subculture that inspired a young DJ Kool Herc. As Allen writes, “Herc came of age in a rich, fairly mature, and highly influential Black disco subculture, and drew from a buffet of possible approaches.”

Formidable cultural force

In a recently circulated interview, veteran artist and hip-hop historian Paradise Gray of the Afrocentric rap group X Clan asserts, “None of us invented anything. ... Whatever was going on in the Bronx, there were similar things going on in Chicago, similar things going on down South, similar things going on in LA, Oakland, California.” Here, Gray maps the creative energies of a larger, post-Great Migration diaspora of African Americans. (The Great Migration was the mass movement in the early 20th century of millions of African Americans from the Jim Crow South to the American North and West.)

For the past half-century, hip-hop has proven to be a formidable cultural force, reflecting the grit, resistance and ingenuity of Black diasporic communities before and after 1973. Hip-hop would become a transformative arena of spiritual reclamation, a voice of political protest, and a symbol of Black commercial and cultural triumph against all odds, galvanizing many marginalized communities to affirm pride and empowerment.

We should celebrate Cindy’s and Herc’s party and laud those artists, promoters and entrepreneurs who helped to build hip-hop culture. But let’s honor that back-to-school party as just one of many beautiful moments. Attributing a cultural legacy to a pinpointed “birth” minimizes a universe of occurrences that has shaped this mighty movement called hip-hop.

Mark Redondo Villegas is an associate professor in American studies at Franklin & Marshall College.