Our nation’s preparation for, and initial response to, the COVID-19 pandemic were complete failures, ones that will — and have — contributed to the infection and death of many Americans.

Attempted budget cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the slowness to recognize the seriousness of what was coming, and a delay in invoking the Defense Production Act have exposed a lack of leadership when our nation needed it the most.

We deserve better.

Despite the early warnings by many in the medical community, America’s response — particularly the president’s — to the pandemic was slow and confusing. Critical days to protect and prepare our country were lost; the impact of this continues to be compounded. America was crippled by a lack of testing and long delays in getting results, allowing COVID-19 to rapidly spread through communities without the ability to slow the transmission by identifying and isolating those infected. Fear and anxiety grew as infection and death tallies rose.

The novel coronavirus is highly contagious, likely even among asymptomatic patients. The virus has the resilience to survive for prolonged periods on surfaces. Disease severity can vary widely; some people are lured into a false sense of security by manageable symptoms for a week or so, but then quickly deteriorate; the rapidness of this can be shocking.

I’ve witnessed very elderly patients survive while otherwise healthy younger patients fight for their life on ventilators. The lack of a general consensus on effective treatments has led to efforts based more on speculative theory than evidence-based medicine.

Clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients can develop a sense of helplessness when a patient’s condition worsens. We try to support the patients as best we can.

Health care workers across the nation are on the front line and worry for their own lives and for those of their families. Not because they walk into a room with a potentially deadly disease but because of the potential lack of personal protective equipment. Masks are being rationed and extended beyond their recommended use.

The CDC has written formal guidelines that say health care workers “might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort.” The CDC at least acknowledges that caution “should be exercised when considering this option.”

My colleagues and I struggle with anxiety about unknowingly bringing the virus into our homes. Will we infect our children or parents? Could we be responsible for their deaths?

This is America. Ours is the richest and most incredible country in the world — one that spends far more on health care than any other nation — and yet we are dealing with a crisis of not having an adequate supply of something as cheap and basic as medical masks.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As of April 9, according to the CDC, more than 9,200 health care workers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 — a number that’s likely greatly underestimated — with 27 deaths, “across all age groups.”

How many more health care workers will make the ultimate sacrifice? How many will be so jaded by this nation’s failures that they never return to the professions to which they’ve committed their lives? Doctors and nurses, physician assistants and advanced practice nurses, respiratory therapists and all others not mentioned deserve better.

I’m thankful to work at an incredible organization that quickly adapted to keep its team and patients safe during these uncertain times, and to live in a state that acted swiftly do to the same. Many others have not been as lucky, and have lacked the support they desperately needed.

Thankfully, some evidence suggests that the crisis may have peaked in some locations, at least for now, while others await their fates and hope efforts to mitigate the impact of the virus have been successful.

Whatever lies ahead, we must recognize that hope can emerge from the fear.

What if we accepted the importance of preparing today for the emergency of tomorrow? What if we acknowledged that America’s health care system is flawed and bloated with waste, and take advantage of opportunities to embrace telemedicine and remove administrative burdens that do nothing to improve patient care?

What if we choose this moment not to dwell in fear, but to appreciate the resolve of the American people?

If you look beyond the chaos, you’ll see communities rising up to support those in need. Businesses are innovating. Restaurants, many of which face financial disaster, are donating food to front-line workers and those in need. Teachers and schools are mobilizing to support their students. Neighbors are supporting neighbors and rallying to make supplies for their local health care workers and hospitals. Families are reconnecting and spending time together. And so many people are making sacrifices to save the lives of others.

When the day comes that we can start to move past this pandemic, we must embrace a new normal and emerge better. We must remember to not take essential workers for granted. We must not forget that hope rose out of the fear.

In the words of the 13th-century Persian poet Rumi, “You’ve seen my descent, now watch my rising.” Let us hope that America can rise as we always have.

Josh Butler is a hospitalist physician assistant. He has been a physician assistant for 14 years and is a doctoral candidate at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia. These are his views, not those of his employer.