For most of my life, I have been an interested observer of, and frequent participant in, politics.

This includes serving as a precinct committeeman in four states over 50 years and running as a candidate for Congress in 1992. Never have I observed such divisiveness as exists today, particularly at the national level.

From the moment President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, our nation’s political divisiveness vaulted to an unbelievable high (or, perhaps I should write, an unbelievable low).

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer have worked overtime trying to undermine his presidency. We’ve survived claims of Russian collusion, the Mueller report, U.S. House investigations and the impeachment fiasco.

In waging their destructive campaign, the Democrats have wasted millions of dollars and the countless work hours of federal employees. Their campaign has exacted an emotional toll on everyone, including the president, the federal workforce and our nation’s citizens. Still, they march forward, as if they have learned nothing and the waste never occurred. Their continuing mantra: Dump Trump.

Enter, COVID-19, a life-changer for everyone. Every level of government is, or should be, enjoined in the battle against the invisible invader. But the Democrats’ weapons have not been holstered. Instead, they seem compelled by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s advice: “Never allow a crisis to go to waste."

Rather than dedicating themselves to bipartisan cooperation to fight the nation’s economic problems caused by COVID-19, Democrats viewed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — the CARES Act — as a potential Christmas tree.

Time was wasted as Republicans fought Speaker Pelosi’s attempt to put unrelated funding proposals — including Green New Deal measures — into the legislation. What Pelosi knew she could not get through Congress on its own merits was thrown into this relief bill. Shame on her.

Unbelievably, this behavior was just a forerunner to Pelosi’s new line of attack. In a March 29 CNN interview, Pelosi said Trump’s “denial at the beginning” of the COVID-19 crisis “was deadly. ... As the president fiddles, people are dying.” She actually accused the president of causing American deaths.

She followed this up with an announcement stating that she will appoint a House select committee to oversee the implementation of the CARES Act. Not to be outdone, impeachment loser Congressman Adam Schiff said he will establish a commission to review the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response.

All this while the liberal national press continues its lambasting of President Trump and the team he chose to lead our fight against COVID-19.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, full-time purveyor of anti-Trump diatribes, is a prime example. She accused the president of lying about the timely arrival of U.S. Navy hospital ships in New York City and Los Angeles. She was dead-wrong and has made no apology.

Maddow also asserted that Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings should not be broadcast. It is clear that these popular and informative updates are unpopular with the liberal press and Democrats because the president is winning approval for both the administration’s efforts and his management of these efforts. I hesitate to use words that appropriately describe Maddow’s despicable utterances.

Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is hunkered down in the basement of his Delaware home. He is having great difficulty getting national attention because of the pandemic. So what can the Democrats do?

You got it! Rev up the engines of the national liberal press and start the new investigations. And make sure that the investigations spew out their biased hearings and unfavorable findings just in time to impact the presidential election.

Biden then will be able to keep his campaign efforts low-key while Pelosi and Schiff do the heavy-hitting. This leaves time for the former vice president to decide how far to the left he is willing to go to win over Sen. Bernie Sander’s supporters, who are bereft that their socialist hero has left the presidential race.

Biden’s conflict is clear. Sanders’ political base wants to move the Democratic Party to the left. Whether you call it socialism, progressivism or liberalism, this would be a danger to Biden’s campaign and to America. This is not where voters want America to go. When Biden emerges from his basement, we may find out how far left he has moved.

The downside for Pelosi and Schiff is this: Trump is fighting the novel coronavirus while they are fighting Trump. The public is getting disgusted with their nonsense. Enough is enough.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.