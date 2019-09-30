To the peril of all U.S. citizens, the Democrats have lost their way. Their unbelievable and misguided focus on the destruction of President Donald Trump has created political prisoners of all Americans.
This focus was created the day Trump was elected and has gathered steam ever since. We have watched elected Democratic leaders, individually and via congressional committees — wholly supported by a cooperative national press — hurl one accusation after another at our duly elected president. This is an obsession and an abomination neither deserved nor desired by thoughtful Americans.
The final “straw” is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to proceed with a formal impeachment inquiry. Her decision, announced Tuesday, was reached before Wednesday’s release of the rough transcript of a July 25 phone conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. And before Thursday morning’s release of the whistleblower complaint related to that phone call.
The Democrats allege that Trump sought to pressure Zelenskiy into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, to hurt Biden’s 2020 election chances. They allege Trump was demanding Zelenskiy’s help in exchange for military aid for Ukraine.
What the Democrats wanted to see does not exist. Take it from Zelenskiy himself, who said at a joint press conference with Trump on Wednesday at the United Nations that their July 25 phone call was “normal. ... Nobody pushed me.” So much for quid pro quo.
The Democrats cannot accept that special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016. They are still trying to prove that the president committed some crime or another that somehow was exposed in their interpretation of the Mueller report. They will not be stopped even by the absence of facts. So where do we go from here?
Here is my greatest concern with regard to all this unfortunate and unsupportable excitement: Americans of all ages and political affiliations are being ignored and gravely hurt by the Democrats. For all intents and purposes, our national government has come to a standstill. Underscoring this despicable situation is the draining of the political energy needed to move our nation forward to solve the major problems affecting all Americans.
Political energy is a national resource that should be directed toward the improvement of the welfare and quality of life of all Americans. This can happen only when our elected officials are dedicated to their work and to positive outcomes for the American people. Trying to rid the nation of the leadership of one man — and draining virtually all of our political energy in the process — is a national disgrace. Our nation’s citizens deserve better.
We now face months and months of debate in the Senate and House. Lawyers, leaks and grandstanding will rule the day. Obsessed national commentators will continue to make Trump’s destruction their sole purpose for existence. Keep reading these Opinion pages and watching some of the cable networks to determine how these commentators somehow make a living without paying attention to issues of major concern to the majority of our citizens. Occasional op-ed writers like me have a hard time competing with their incessant din.
Of interest will be the course of the Democrats’ process to nominate a presidential candidate for the 2020 election. Will Joe Biden’s link to Ukraine be a problem to him? Will the socialist agendas of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren rise above the Democrats’ impeachment morass? What will the Democratic leadership do to keep impeachment from overwhelming our democracy? Will they respect the rule of law?
Right now, the future looks bleak. Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has already tarred and feathered our president. The national media is piling on with a force close to frenzy. Will we face the likes of the Russian collusion propaganda we endured for two years while waiting for the Mueller report? It seems that as that landed with a dull thud, we’re now being told, “Never mind, we have found something else to occupy our attention.” Are we ready for a repeat performance? Hold on! Here we go!
My prediction: Ukraine will fizzle as a problem for Trump, as will the impeachment process. He will emerge stronger than ever with economic and other political successes leading to the 2020 election.
The sad part: the government that the Democrats will not allow to work — one that’s supposed to serve some 330 million Americans — as they seek to destroy one man. Is this the real America?
Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.