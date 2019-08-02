Last month, I wrote in an op-ed about the unbelievable pile of “free gifts” being promised to Americans by the many Democratic presidential candidates (“Beware the socialism trap being set by the Democrats,” July 11).
In just the past few days, the pile has gotten even bigger.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is now offering larger subsidies for health insurance. And economic consultants to other Democratic candidates are working on proposals for job guarantees, “baby bonds” to impact the wealth gap and slavery-related reparations with a potential cost of $10 trillion (“Two economists fuel Democratic debate over how far left to go,” Wall Street Journal, July 14). And the Tuesday night Democratic presidential debate provided an opportunity for several candidates to reaffirm their commitment to their spending proposals.
This proposed generosity with our nation’s wealth is beyond comprehension. None of these candidates has even tried to offer a comprehensive plan to pay for and sustain such largess to be laid upon our citizens. Except for a promise of “a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage” almost a hundred years ago, I have never heard nor read of such unbelievable political promises.
By coincidence, I have been reading David McCullough’s latest book, “The Pioneers.” He writes about the settling of what was then called the Northwest Territory in the late 1780s. This process had its start in Ohio and attracted many prospective settlers, especially from New England. In describing the “mania for Ohio immigration,” McCullough quotes a letter from the Massachusetts Gazette:
“The delusive tales that have been told concerning the fertility of the western country have infatuated many of our citizens to such a degree that some of them have been led to harbor the idea that all the luxuries of life are to be had there in greatest abundance, without money and without price, and that with very little labor the fruits of earth will yield most spontaneously.”
It is easy to conclude that those who were disappointed to find that they had to work hard to enjoy the “luxuries of life” were told to go back where they came from. From McCullough’s book and in the words of John May, a western country settler, “They came from home brainless and moneyless, and have returned the same, though not without my blessing in full.”
Wow! Now, almost 250 years later, it does sound a lot like today’s Democratic presidential debates and the candidates’ collective proposals, which clearly promise to everyone “abundance without money and without price.” Here we go again. But, this time it is with national liberal media support. So many “goodies” — and all free!
And so, the evidence grows daily. The Democrats are pinning their hopes on beating President Donald Trump by proposing gigantic giveaways. While we await a comprehensive funding plan from someone, we get hints of some — if not all — of the candidates’ desire to increase taxes paid by both businesses and citizens. The candidates have already been advised that tax increases alone could never pay for the cost of the already accumulated promised benefits. However, this has not stopped the rolling of the “gravy train.” If you throw-in the Green New Deal, even the most rabid liberals can come to understand the economic destruction we would be facing.
While awaiting information concerning sources of funding for this largess, I am very concerned about the damage the extraction of this money would do to our nation’s ability to sustain and grow our private economy. After all, the only funds available to our governments, mostly federal, come from the private sector of our economy and our working citizens. The Democratic spending proposals would cripple our private economy.
What is it about our current rapidly growing economy that Democrats do not understand? Lower taxes have benefited both businesses and almost all tax-paying citizens. The proof is in the results: extremely low unemployment for all racial groups and more income for everyone. This also translates into investment benefits demonstrated by stock market highs, strengthening individual retirement accounts and government pension plans. Even here in Lancaster County, the benefits to the community are clear and convincing.
I support the continuation of President Trump’s economic success. Everyone benefits.
Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.