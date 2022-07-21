Midterm elections frequently serve as a referendum on the health of the economy and voters’ perceptions of the president and his party.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County inserts “Bidenflation” into a post seemingly every day on his Facebook page. Conservatives describe Democrats as “Washington elites” who don’t care about ordinary people and the consequences of federal policies. Such rhetoric causes fear and distrust, and fails to deliver solutions to our economic problems.

Today’s challenges remind me of the economy I observed as an economics major at Iowa State University during the 1970s.

In a column published in LNP | LancasterOnline on July 8 (“Airline service cuts have consequences”), syndicated columnist Salena Zito castigates “elites in New York and Washington” for failing to care about people in “flyover country,” after noting closure of daily commuter service to places such as Toledo, Ohio, and Dubuque, Iowa. Zito describes the devastating economic impact that the loss of connecting flights represents to many communities — and she notes that recent cuts have been in response to a regional pilot shortage affecting the entire industry.

The closing of the daily route to Dubuque hit home. I lived in Dubuque from 1985 to 1989. One of my high school classmates was a commercial pilot, who also lived in Dubuque and flew the route between Chicago and Dubuque.

The current pilot shortage did not occur overnight. A news report in 2018 about an impending pilot shortage caught my attention and prompted me to send an email to my classmate about the state of commercial pilot recruitment and accession.

Zito did not discuss how a looming pilot shortage, apparent for a number of years, contributed to the current shortage. Nor did she address how the airline industry’s decision to offer early retirements and employee buyouts during the first year of the pandemic accelerated the current shortage. Instead, she focused on New York and Washington elites who are supposedly disdainful of ordinary people in flyover country.

Problems in the airline industry are symptomatic of problems in the larger economy. What is causing our inflation and current economic challenges?

Recalling ‘stagflation’

Many who graduated from college during the 1970s and early 1980s remember the coexistence of a dismal job market and high inflation. “Stagflation” (high unemployment with persistent and high inflation) became the new term in the economics lexicon to describe the economy’s performance from the mid-1970s until approximately 1983. High oil prices and energy costs — influenced by OPEC restrictions on supply — lowered productivity and contributed to inflation and unemployment.

The U.S. and world economy are experiencing similar underlying economic factors today. “Supply and demand” is still the economist’s default answer to the question of what causes inflation in a global market economy. However, we must examine the factors driving and influencing supply and demand and how public policy can respond to those factors.

Today, the most influential drivers of inflation are the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Monetary and fiscal policy are minor factors compared to these two drivers.

Remember the toilet paper and meat shortages during the early part of the pandemic in 2020? Despite sharply higher unemployment in 2020, prices rose significantly for products such as used cars and trucks; meat and poultry; dairy and other related products. The overall consumer price index was moderated by significant price declines for apparel, energy, gasoline, motor vehicle insurance and airfares caused by plummeting demand due to pandemic lockdowns.

When the U.S. and other countries emerged from lockdowns, demand for gasoline and other products and services picked up. However, suppliers had already cut back. It is much easier to cut back on supply than to quickly ramp up production to pre-pandemic levels.

Also complicating the problem is the war in Ukraine, which has created major disruptions in both energy and food supplies.

Republicans place responsibility for inflation squarely on President Joe Biden, but the truth is that it’s much more complicated. Inflation is primarily driven by supply shortages caused by pandemic, war and natural disasters. The airline pilot shortage is rooted in policies of past administrations, as well as disruptions caused by the pandemic.

One definition of a demagogue is a political leader who seeks support by appealing to the desires and prejudices of ordinary people, rather than by using rational argument.

“Bidenflation” is merely a label — it’s a lazy jibe that avoids discussion of the merits of policy.

Zito’s suggestion that service cuts to cities such as Dubuque are driven by disdainful Washington and New York elites demagogues the issues plaguing the airline industry.

When asked what Republicans in the U.S. Senate would do to curb inflation, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell replied, “That is a very good question. And I’ll let you know when we take it back.” He obviously knows that elected leaders cannot fully control inflation.

As long as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue, policymakers will be challenged to bring down inflation and protect the most economically vulnerable in their societies.

Whom do we trust to navigate these challenges? I majored in economics — I don’t trust demagogues.

n Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.