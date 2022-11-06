Here in Pennsylvania, many voters have expressed a great deal of unease about the election systems we have in place. We all recognize the importance of safe and secure elections. A fraudulent election would be a direct threat to our American democracy.

Fortunately, our system is one that has weathered the storm of alarmist narratives for more than two centuries. Even with significant changes in how we vote, the system of checks and balances — along with the many Americans who serve to make the process work — have ensured that our ballots are counted fairly.

The other day I was having breakfast at a local diner talking to a friend regarding his voting experience. He had just voted early in Florida at a polling station, using a paper and electronic scanning system. He thought having both a scanned and paper ballot recorded at the polling place was a good practice.

In Pennsylvania, all voting machines now must provide paper records that can be verified by voters and audited by election officials.

About those voting machines: Assertions have been made that these machines can easily be hacked and manipulated by cyber activists with malicious code, ransomware and other tech threats. While we are certainly in an age of cybersecurity, we need to understand how voting machines work. These machines are not connected to the internet. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, the commonwealth employs 24/7 continuous network monitoring, firewalls, encryption, password protection, multifactor authentication and continuity of operations planning, among other controls, to protect its systems.

At 8 p.m. on Election Day, when polls close, the machine tabulation drives, paper ballots and all related paperwork are carried to the county elections office by each polling place judge accompanied by at least one poll worker. Once at the county office, the machine tabulation drives, paper ballots and all related paperwork are secured for canvassing (counting) and reporting to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

This process can go late into the night and can even take several days depending on the size of the county and the voting population. Chain of custody is extremely important to election officials, and during the canvassing period, the ballots and voting machines are secured around the clock, with any discrepancies reported directly to county election officials and the Department of State.

As for mail-in ballots, I personally have mailed in votes for many years as a member of the armed forces utilizing the absentee ballot form. Absentee ballots are the same as mail-in ballots, and there is little difference in their handling process or procedure.

At this point, it’s too late to rely on the U.S. Postal Service to get your mail ballot to the county elections office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so you will need to deliver it by hand to the Lancaster County Government Center in downtown Lancaster.

Each person must deliver his or her own ballot, and there are very limited rules and regulations for someone else to carry a vote by proxy to an election office.

Over the past few voting cycles, many Americans have lost faith in our election process. We need to understand that despite the claims of fraud and accusations of manipulation, investigations by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice and other federal and state authorities have shown very few cases of actual abuse. As with any process, there can be room for improvement, but our election system works. Just ask the many Americans who spend their days working in this system.

It is important for us to note that polling place volunteers are not working there for self-privilege or influence. They are Americans who believe in our democracy and work hard to ensure that free and fair elections are guaranteed. The judge of elections is the ultimate authority at every polling place. If there is a concern, talk to your judge of elections. He or she will be happy to help you resolve the situation. Remember that the folks who work at our polling places are our neighbors, friends and family. Treat them with the respect they deserve for their time and effort in serving our nation.

And by all means, get out there and vote!

David E. Wood, of Manheim Township, is a retired U.S. Army National Guard brigadier general.