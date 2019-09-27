Three times in recent days, LNP has compared the future West Lemon Street park with the size of a basketball court. To further support a tiresome anti-park narrative, reporters and the LNP Editorial Board also have shared skewed cost data, specific design objections and a suggestion that this park should have been “an Eagle Scout project or something similar.”

A fair LNP comparison with the city’s fire station projects would have excluded park costs pertaining to land acquisition and sidewalk construction on both West Lemon and North Market streets, as they aren’t applicable to the station projects.

It’s also not clear if LNP’s calculations included costs for designing and equipping these stations with all that is needed for their proper function, but such costs were listed for the park.

From designing and refurbishing at least eight other Lancaster city parks prior to leading the team of Lemon Street park design professionals, I understand that safe, successful and durable public gathering spaces represent a significant investment, but also that our community benefits greatly from both parks and fire stations.

The LNP Editorial Board further stated in the Sept. 13 editorial (“Costly park”) that “much of the ground — too much for our taste — will be covered surface, not grass, which seems to be at cross-purposes with the notion of a park as a ‘green space.’ ” The Lemon Street site had 78% impervious coverage before building demolition. This coverage will be reduced to 53%, and its green space (planted with trees and pollinator-friendly groundcovers) will manage nearly 68,000 gallons of stormwater runoff each year.

Meanwhile, can LNP direct us to some safe, sustainable and wildly successful public parks that have been exclusively designed and constructed by volunteers? Such places typically require more than a basement workshop, grass seed and flowerbeds. In response to the LNP Editorial Board’s question — “Why does it have to be so elaborate?” — consider joining me as I lead an upcoming Lancaster city walking tour for landscape architecture students.

LNP might learn how a thorough understanding of human psychology, proper lighting levels, stormwater management, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, public art and plantings suited to urban conditions is required to create vibrant, outdoor, public gathering spaces.

In addition to these components, the Lemon Street park’s design informs park users of the nearby Press Building’s printing and publishing heritage.

Lastly, the LNP Editorial Board insists that this will be “a small park that may be aesthetically pleasing but will benefit relatively few.” Lancaster city’s 2009 Urban Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan clearly identified our city’s northcentral neighborhoods as those with the greatest need for additional public open space. A decade later, this still remains true.

John D. Hershey is a Strasburg resident and a Registered Landscape Architect with RGS Associates, which designed the Lemon Street park.