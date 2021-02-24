The Feb. 16 editorial (“Toomey’s stand”) in which I was criticized was exactly the kind of mischaracterization that I believe has become commonplace in LNP | LancasterOnline.

It is laughable that combing through Facebook posts of an unpaid Republican Party official is how our local media operate — simply because I attempted to present a resolution to Republican Committee of Lancaster County to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his recent impeachment trial.

The act of presenting a resolution to censure Sen. Toomey was appropriate. Even though a few people may have disagreed with me, the overwhelming majority of people in my community (whom I represent as a duly elected Republican committee member and area chairman), contacted and encouraged me to take action rebuking Toomey’s decision to convict the former president.

We should obviously be able to discuss both the merits and injustices of the trial against former President Trump; however, because of the political tribalism in which we find ourselves nowadays, there is little chance of changing anyone’s mind.

This leads to my next point. The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board attempted to paint me as it does many other Republicans — and especially Trump supporters: as lunatics who support and encourage violence. This is completely unfounded.

The quote the editorial board pulled from one of my Facebook posts was taken completely out of context. It is true that I wrote: “There are absolutely times when violence is appropriate, and it’s not a coincidence that it lines up with a corrupt government ignoring the masses who first called for peaceful solutions.” But the editorial board intentionally omitted the historical and factual context: that there had been several times throughout our history when violence was necessary in both our fight for independence and against slavery.

There is nothing special or specific about me that should make me important enough for the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board to target. I’m a father and an Air Force veteran. I have a normal job, and just so happen to be an unpaid local political official. My story isn’t much different than that of most of you reading this right now, and that’s perhaps the most important reason I’m writing this response.

Apparently, if your opinions and beliefs differ from those of progressives then you deserve to be sought out, demonized and canceled. I believe that feigned outrage exposes the hypocrisy of LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion journalists and many others in the media.

When riots raged throughout the country last summer, when police and federal buildings were defaced and destroyed, when Molotov cocktails were thrown at police officers, when militants took over large parts of Seattle and Portland, Oregon, the media made little effort to expose those who were involved. On the contrary, the demonstrations were regularly referred to as “mostly peaceful” while fires literally raged behind reporters on live television.

When Democratic leaders throughout the past four years called for their constituents to publicly harass politicians, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board didn’t call for their removal from office for incitement of violence or insurrection. They didn’t wipe away tears calling those actions an attack on our great democracy.

I’ve been accused of attempting to cancel Sen. Toomey because I drafted a resolution to censure him. This is ridiculous. I haven’t advocated for him to be removed from office, to be silenced on social media, or to be ridiculed in public. The cancel culture is safe and secure in the hands of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.

Over the past four years, this newspaper has seemingly tried to manufacture division within our community and the Republican Party. What I view as its unrelentingly biased coverage has been a source of unity for conservatives as Trump decisively gained popularity in Lancaster County. Meanwhile, anger toward LNP | LancasterOnline can be seen in subscription cancellations.

I believe this trend will clearly continue and the cause is clear: The philosophy of LNP | LancasterOnline seems to me to be rooted in bias and disdain for the community it once served.

Terry Christopher is chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee and host of the conservative podcast “The Right Frame of Mind.”