At the March 7 rally in support of School District of Lancaster superintendent candidate Matt Przywara at the McCaskey High School football field, a reporter from CBS News was in search of a student participating in the giant, largely orange, human letters that spelled out “MATT.”

To my knowledge, she did not find one.

When the School District of Lancaster school board announced the selection of Seattle Public Schools administrator Ricardo “Rocky” Torres as the new superintendent Feb. 21, it was met with a backlash. Teachers, community members, parents and a school administrator spoke up in support of current interim Superintendent Przywara at the school board meeting. (Torres withdrew his name from consideration March 6, citing “unsuccessful contract negotiations.”)

“If we don’t promote from within, then why should anybody else stay here?” asked Tara Morcom, a district instructional technology coach.

Others emphasized Przywara’s ability to listen, his visibility in schools and the community, and his accomplishments as chief financial officer and interim superintendent.

Many speakers insisted that the board release the results of a survey that had been sent to community members and sought the feedback on the videos of each candidate.

The school board released the results of that survey Feb. 24. Two numbers were largely emphasized in news coverage, conversation and social media: 92.1% of those who filled out the survey for Przywara strongly recommended him as a candidate, while only 39.3% of those who filled out the survey for Torres strongly recommended him as a candidate.

These data points are accurate, but a closer look at the individual survey data released by the school board reveals vast disparities in the proportions of stakeholder groups who filled it out.

Of 698 responses for Przywara, only eight were students (that is less than 2% of respondents) and 412 were teachers (nearly 60% of respondents).

Of the 287 respondents to the survey for Torres, only seven were students (less than 3% of respondents) and 148 were teachers (nearly 52%).

Feedback from students

Teacher beliefs and thoughts are undeniably important in the search for a new superintendent, but relying solely on the loudest voices of a teachers union that does not fully reflect the diversity of a school district such as ours would not be an accurate representation of the community’s perspective.

The school board put in place many different methods to gather feedback, a fact that board member Ramon Escudero emphasized at the March 7 board meeting. The survey was “one of the many several components of the decision process, which included review of materials, application of theories, preliminary screenings, personal interviews, both virtual and in person, reference checks, cross reference checks, reference feedback, and interactions with our constituents,” Escudero said.

One of these feedback mechanisms was a panel made up of about 20 students from McCaskey High School, Buehrle Academy and Phoenix Academy. The panel met and spoke with each superintendent candidate.

Jaden Kennett, who is in the 12th grade at McCaskey and is president of the Black Student Union, was on the panel and expressed satisfaction with the board’s choice of Torres.

“I was happy with their decision,” Kennett said Feb. 21. “I felt like I wanted a person of color in the position, because it’s really important for me to have a diverse district, and that starts way up top.”

“Dr. Rocky Torres left a great impression on the students,” said Liarisbeth Carlo-Ramos, another McCaskey senior who was on the panel. “His experience with alternative schools, his experience as a teacher and principal at a diverse school, just shows that he isn’t new to these things. He’s worked with kids directly, led a school, and I think that’s what the other candidates lacked.”

The walkout

On Feb. 24, hundreds of McCaskey students participated in a walkout in support of Przywara. The walkout was widely covered by news outlets and supported by the Lancaster Education Association, which shared an image of a social media post on Facebook advertising the walkout with the caption, “The students did a great job!”

“Mr. Matt Przywara, who is clearly the best candidate for the superintendent position, was passed up by the school board for somebody from Seattle,” said Caleb Peters, one of the student organizers. “And so the student body believes that this should not be the case and that they should select Przywara to be the next superintendent.”

Many other students were vocal about their support for Przywara, citing his role in the district’s victory as one of the plaintiffs in the Commonwealth Court decision last month ruling that the state’s funding of public education falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights; his years of commitment to the district; and the extent to which he listens to teachers and students.

“My one teacher the period before (the walkout) was just explaining what was happening,” said Aspen Blessing-Hartley, a McCaskey sophomore. “He didn’t say his opinions, but he was just providing information about what was happening, providing news articles, etc.”

Many of the people I spoke with were not comfortable about their names being used in this column, out of fear of being ostracized or judged by their peers.

“The class that I was in, (the teacher) was super into it and she felt really strongly about it,” said one 17-year-old McCaskey student who participated in the walkout and wished to remain anonymous due to a friendship with one of the student organizers.

“All of my teachers felt super strongly about it,” she continued. “So I kind of took those opinions to heart, I guess. It wasn’t really a huge deal for me, but it helps the teachers.”

Isaiah Miller, a 10th grade student at McCaskey, didn’t participate in the walkout, but he wanted to, largely because of what one of his teachers told him.

“They said that Przywara was the reason why we have enough money to keep the school activities and stuff going in school programs,” Miller said. “Because of him, we have these programs at our school, and if he doesn’t get selected, then our programs might disappear.”

One 12th grade student, who asked to remain anonymous, learned about the student walkout from a teacher.

“She talked about why the walkout was happening, how Matt was a better decision, and how we didn’t want someone coming outside of the district,” the student said. “I was excited for a change. ... I was actually excited to have someone coming from outside of the district and bring some new perspectives and some new ideas to our district, just because of how I feel that some students have been treated or not prioritized. ... I support the people that have done their research and understand why they stand for Matt, but I’m upset about the people that walked out because they heard rumors but didn’t do their own research.”

One teacher confirmed the extent to which information from teachers may have influenced students.

“When I asked my students what they had heard or what research they had done, it was just, ‘Oh, (Torres) is going to come in and he’s going to make changes that aren’t going to be good for the school. He’s going to come in and he’s going to make class sizes bigger,’ ” said Diosanny Rivera-Placido, a communication arts teacher at McCaskey who spoke out against Przywara at the March 7 board meeting. “When I asked them where they had heard their information, they said their previous teachers — the teachers they had spoken to.”

“To sway a student or to sway a household is not in our job description,” said one McCaskey teacher who wished to remain anonymous. “You’re using your influences or control or platform of education to influence a household or to sway an opinion that you have no bearing or right to.”

‘Together we can’?

In the superintendent search, a democratically elected school board used a community-informed process to collect various forms of stakeholder feedback and made an informed decision based on that feedback and data.

“I believe the board chose a highly qualified candidate who had the background to best support our district as we move forward,” Rivera-Placido said of the initial selection of Torres at the March 7 board meeting. “I hesitated to speak here tonight, because voicing my opinion among friends is one thing, but speaking in a public forum where the vitriol and fearmongering has been so high is another.”

“I’ve had probably one of my best years,” said district teacher Judy Martin at the same meeting. “I’ve had Mr. Przywara in my building multiple times. My students know who he is. Everyone that works in the building knows him — he has attended the secretary’s meetings. (That) never happened before.”

The school board exists to make decisions in the community’s best interest, even if that means making a decision that some members of stakeholder groups disagree with.

“We had to make an unpopular decision for the sake of education,” said board President Robin Goodson at the March 7 meeting.

The board labored to listen to every side of the argument and evaluate the reason for each viewpoint.

“I hear everything all of you have said. I’ve looked at you and had personal conversations, talked to you in private messages, or emails and otherwise, and I hope that you don’t interpret our decisions as a lack of hearing, but perhaps that we are speaking from a place with other information, outside conversations, and our own relationships and networks that help to inform this process,” board member Jennifer Eaton said.

In rallying against the board’s choice of Torres, teachers acted within their rights. But to take the motto of an entire school district — “Together we can” — and alter it to “Together we swim” in advocacy for a single person in leadership is to lose sight of who we truly are as a community.

To quote district parent Anita Pilkerton-Plumb in her public comment before the school board March 7, “I hope we can move forward with a shift from only ‘Matt, period’ back to ‘together we can.’ For it doesn’t just take one person who has become a cult of personality, but all of us collectively, with consideration for the needs of all.”

Rose Carlson is in the 12th grade at J.P. McCaskey High School and is editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Vidette.