During the October presidential primary debate, the Democratic candidates all supported the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Rep. Adam Schiff to head up an impeachment investigation in the House and Trump subsequently released the rough transcript of his July conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, two prominent legal minds — Alan Dershowitz (retired Harvard law professor and Hillary Clinton supporter) and Ken Starr (chief counsel in the President Bill Clinton impeachment investigation) — both stated that no action by Trump in the July call warranted impeachment. Starr further commented that Pelosi’s actions, without a vote in the House, were in violation of the Constitution. (Starr did, however, express concern over Wednesday's impeachment inquiry testimony by Gordon Sondland, Trump's ambassador to the European Union.)
After several days of secret hearings, Pelosi called for the full vote of the House on the impeachment inquiry. Recently, our congressman, Republican Lloyd Smucker, was criticized for voting no. Actually, all Republicans and two Democrats voted against it. Why? The resolution gave Schiff full authority to deny Republican requests to call specific witnesses and to deny “specific requests by the President or his counsel under these procedures to call or question witnesses” in the event of the president refusing to make witnesses available or refusing to produce documents.
In short, this is a “kangaroo court.”
There are two requests by Trump that the Democrats are concentrating on. Trump initially requested Zelenskiy to look into possible action by the previous Ukrainian administration to interfere with the 2016 election. The Associated Press in the Nov. 14 edition of LNP indicates there is no evidence of interference. Conversely, John Solomon and Sara Carter, reporters from The Hill, a news website, have stated frequently on Fox News that there is evidence that the Clinton campaign contacted Ukraine officials in an effort to dig up dirt on Trump.
The second request by Trump was for Ukraine to look into then Vice President Joe Biden’s demand that the Obama administration fire the Ukraine prosecutor who was looking into the energy firm that had appointed Biden’s son to the board at $50,000 per month despite no experience in energy.
There is a 2016 video of Joe Biden bragging about how he told the Ukraine official that their $1 billion in aid would not arrive unless the prosecutor was fired within six hours. The Ukrainian prosecutor subsequently reported that was the reason he was fired. Gregg Jarrett, a Fox News commentator and lawyer, has asserted that Biden violated a least four federal statutes.
The House also is trying to establish that Trump threatened to withhold $400 million in aid unless these investigations were undertaken. In mid-August, Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, met with Trump and questioned why the aid was being held up. He was told that Trump was trying to pressure European nations to provide more financial assistance.
Please note that when the aid was released in September, no investigations by the Ukraine government had been initiated.
Amid this debate over Trump’s actions, a statement was made that the income of the middle class has been frozen for the past 10 years. Conversely, the Labor Department has reported that, over the past several quarters, such income has risen 2.5% or higher.
Since mid-October, Trump has cited a Heritage Foundation article stating that the average middle-class family has seen an increase of $5,000 in its annual income since Trump took office. Obviously, the Trump tax cuts, plus the significant increases in employment, have made this possible.
Many Democratic presidential candidates have criticized the president for putting the children of immigrants here illegally in cages. They fail to point out that the cages were built and utilized during the administration of President Barack Obama.
