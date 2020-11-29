The COVID-19 response is caught between two sciences: medicine and economics. Yes, Virginia, economics is a science. If that is not complicated enough, throw in Politics with a capital P and the media.

Without a doubt, we have learned that virtually every major decision made regarding the COVID-19 pandemic requires the input of both the science of medicine and the science of economics. We have also observed that politicians of all stripes, plus the media, are constantly “stirring the pot.”

The obvious outcome: Every decision is criticized by half of the United States.

Still, both sciences need to be considered at every step of the response to COVID-19. What we do today does affect tomorrow. From an economic perspective, what we do today may have impact for many years. If we do not understand this, we do not belong in the conversation.

At the earliest awareness of this novel coronavirus, our attention was immediately drawn to its deadly implications. Who could avoid being aware that people were dying? New York nursing homes were a major focus for many weeks. This disease is contagious, we learned, and respiratory droplets are the means of transmission.

While masks were generally recognized as an appropriate means to limit the spread of the disease, even this conclusion did not enjoy full agreement in COVID-19’s early days. Next, social distancing became the primary tool to reduce personal contacts. Businesses, especially small businesses, and schools were closed, public transportation was virtually shut down and sporting and entertainment events were wiped out. We were on the verge of total lockdown. We quickly created a debatable definition of “essential businesses” and contemplated the impact of shortages of vital products and services.

At the same time, our nation’s health care system responded with rapid expansion of coronavirus treatment capability and the preliminary implementation, in some instances, of severe restrictions on treating patients other than those with COVID-19 infections. Possible shortages of equipment and even patient beds needed to be addressed. Two hospital ships and large temporary hospitals were deployed, created and or planned for yet-unknown demand. We were in full-blown emergency mode. The term “medical heroes” was frequently invoked.

Time, some use of the Defense Production Act and dramatic supply chain innovation soon began to fill shelves. For example, an absolute shortage of ventilators never occurred. Ventilators were available for every patient who needed one.

Complicating the national response to this silent invader was politics. And, impacting America’s approach to the pandemic — compared to other countries around the world — is the fact that we are a republic. This form of governance affects the way we approach every social issue.

Early in the pandemic, we learned that federal, state, county and local governments would be in the mix and part of the chains of command in creating and implementing efforts to combat COVID-19. We might debate whether this is the best form of government to attack a pandemic, but this is America. Despite the vast and complicated web of responsibility, I believe our system has worked well and continues to work well.

Governors rose to the occasion with great variation in the reaction to the virus. President Donald Trump, in my view, understood that responsibility and authority rested with our state governors, and he generally paved the way for their actions.

Looking at results thus far, there are endless statistics that tell us where we stand among the nations of the world. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has become a trusted source of pandemic data. As of Nov. 25, Johns Hopkins reported that the U.S. stood 14th among the nations of the world with regard to deaths per observed case of COVID-19, well behind the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain.

The U.S. stands eighth in deaths per 100,000 population, well below the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy. This data is often overlooked in the media, which generally focuses on the overall U.S. deaths exceeding all other countries. The missing context is that the United States has a far larger population to that of countries with which we are most often compared.

In my view of the statistics, the U.S. is not a deadly outlier among the impacted nations of the world. And, this gives the lie to anyone who tries to imply that Trump has “killed” more than 260,000 Americans. Such an implication is a total fabrication, without even a sliver of evidence.

Now we are in the midst of another wave of infections across the nation. Governors, health departments and local leaders are making decisions on business closures, school closures and personal restrictions to help with mitigation. The idea of a return to lockdowns is generally being discouraged as being ineffective and certainly unpopular. A recent LNP | LancasterOnline article had the headline “Experts: Lockdowns not the answer.”

At the same time, we are rejoicing about the news of three pharmaceutical manufacturers reporting significant success with their vaccine efforts. This creates much-needed confidence in our long-term fight against COVID-19.

This positive vaccine news, partially an outcome of Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” has merged dramatically with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and our economy. Investors have seemingly been encouraged with consistent employment growth and many other positive national economic developments.

We are experiencing a return to pre-COVID-19 economic success. Businesses of all sizes respond positively to market stability and good news that bodes for long-term economic growth.

Take a deep breath. America is proudly moving forward. The two sciences are serving the nation well.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.