Democracies, if they are to work well, need to function with an implicit understanding of the rules of the game: your opponent is not your enemy; compromises are often inevitable; and charges of foreign conspiracy are never lightly made. These things were rarely spoken. They were just assumed.

Given the bitterness of politics in the United States and the United Kingdom, these assumptions seem to have been forgotten. Divisions over globalism, economic dislocation, cultural values and immigration make it difficult for any government to find middle ground and govern effectively.

Britain has been tied in knots over Brexit. The United States has not seen this level of political division in generations. The white rural and working-class people who support President Donald Trump are at sword’s point with the upper middle-class suburbanites on both coasts.

Trump is at war with many in the senior bureaucracy who leak presidential secrets at will. Some Democrats in Congress act as if his very existence is grounds for impeachment. Trump himself seems to hate the very sight of his enemies.

These situations are in stark contrast to those countries that despise democracy, free markets and religious tolerance. The authoritarian governments of China, Russia and Iran have none of these ills impairing democracies. Political resistance is put down by intimidation or force. Immigration is not a problem, since few desire to live in these countries. Economic, political and cultural life are closely monitored and controlled. Special interest pressure on the state is at a minimum. Corporations, labor unions (if they exist at all), environmental groups, and racial, ethnic and religious minorities have little independent voice.

If these authoritarian governments want to build up their military at the expense of neglected domestic needs, who is to stop them? If they decide to annex neighboring territory, support international terrorism or brutally suppress religious minorities, no serious political group within the country can raise a voice in dissent.

The complexities of government by consent are not a problem. There simply is no consent.

How are the divided and strained governments of the West to confront the tenacity of these expansionist states? Iran attacks Saudi oil fields, supports Hamas and Hezbollah and works to undercut governments in Iraq and Yemen. Russia annexes Crimea and attempts to destabilize Ukraine. China extends its power in the South China Sea, brutally suppresses its Muslim minority and steals technology from the West. The economic sanctions imposed on Iran and Russia have little impact on their behavior. China refuses to cease its international espionage.

China, Russia and Iran exploit the internal weaknesses of the democracies and the divisions among them. What can the West do? It is not as if we have never seen this problem before. Defeating fascism, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union consumed the attention, energy, blood and treasure of the West throughout most of the 20th century.

The menace was ideological, military and cultural. A combination of tools was required to confront this challenge: political will, economic strength, vast technological edge, a strong alliance and military advantage. The United States developed these matters over almost half a century. It required a singleness of purpose and a determination to stay the course — no matter how long the struggle.

The shrillness of the current presidential campaign is tearing at the fabric essential to our historic accomplishments. We are not seeing leaders who seek a political center from which they can govern. Issues that affect a broad range of citizens require a bipartisan solution. The world needs to know that America can govern itself well.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Recent efforts have come close. The bipartisan Simpson-Bowles Commission on deficit reduction recommended a number of entitlement and tax reforms. But a vote of commission members did not gain the necessary super-majority to require an up or down congressional vote. Consequently, in 2011, President Barack Obama and Congress ignored the recommendation.

Immigration reform bills passed the Senate in 2006 and 2013, only to die aborning in the House.

These efforts should not stop. A president with more than a partisan vision in mind should develop the latitude to find broad compromises.

President Harry Truman gained support from former isolationist Republicans to build a strong internationalist foreign policy. President Dwight Eisenhower worked with Democrats to create an interstate highway system. President Lyndon Johnson reached across the aisle to gain historic civil rights legislation.

These steps and many others must have impressed upon our enemies that that democracies are not paralyzed and can make formidable opponents. Why does that seem to be lost?

Robert J. Bresler is professor emeritus of public policy at Penn State Harrisburg. He lives in Lancaster Township.