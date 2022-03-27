Near the close of World War II, a family flees in the dark across the invisible, but nonetheless distinct, western border between the free world and the Communist Iron Curtain. Suddenly, the veil of clouds parts to reveal a moon that illuminates a young girl and her family racing for their lives. Border guards open fire, but the family escapes with only the girl wounded by a grazing bullet.

Eventually, the girl — my mother, Katherine Kochno — boards a Red Cross boat with my grandmother and uncle to cross the Atlantic Ocean, but not before an abandoned submarine punctures the boat. Katherine watches as Red Cross staff clamor for the first lifeboats. Fortunately, the damage is contained, and they disembark in New York City, cheering as they spot the Statue of Liberty.

They have left their former home of Kyiv, Ukraine, far behind the Iron Curtain.

They learn English, and Katherine earns a fellowship to study at Columbia University. With her doctorate, she becomes a professor at Loyola University of Chicago, Seattle University and Clarion University. Her dynamic lecture style leads to booked classes even during the 1960s. No stranger to tumultuous times, Professor Kochno helps to anchor students unnerved and bewildered by the events of the ’60s. Some follow her across campus, carrying her beloved model of the brain and multiple audiovisual aids. But her real power of speech manifests itself across both aisles of Congress.

Having escaped the Russian regime, she alerts both President Dwight Eisenhower and U.S. Sen. Hubert Humphrey to the atrocities unfolding behind the Iron Curtain. She participates in task forces with U.S. Maj. Gen. George Keegan, advocating for political prisoners in Soviet labor camps, and she speaks up on Voice of America radio broadcasts to “captive nations.”

Katherine Kochno tells of her father, my grandfather, a priest in the independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church, who was turned in by a bishop for singing a song construed as anti-Josef Stalin, the leader — that is, dictator — of the Soviet Union. At the peak of the purge of the clergy, the only god permitted to be worshiped was the government.

The knock on the door came in the middle of the night during Christmas. Her father was ordered to renounce his religious vows. He held firm that what God had called him to do, no man could remove. For his resistance, he was sentenced to a Siberian concentration camp where he perished.

My mother’s legacy

Professor Kochno, my mother, devoted her life to educating people. Through various platforms, she spoke of freedom’s fragility. She underscored the danger of a totalitarian communist ideology linked to an imperialistic Russian regime. Such a system depends on controlling information. It relies on insidious tactics to erode truth and perpetrate lies — as when the people of Kyiv were told by Moscow in 1986 not to worry about any “event” at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant just north of them. Only after Sweden and other northern European countries began detecting radiation in their countries did the Soviets inform Ukrainians that they had already been exposed to the worse nuclear disaster in history, so far.

Before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, mail in Ukraine was censored and statues were erected to those who informed the Moscow-ruled Communist Party of any “suspicious” activity. One such statue was carved for Pavlik Morozov, a boy who is said to have reported his father to the authorities for storing grain for his family. (Morozov’s story may be apocryphal, a piece of Soviet propaganda to encourage children to inform on their parents.)

What is known is that in the early 1930s, Soviet soldiers acting on Stalin’s orders were confiscating farmers’ harvests in a full-scale effort to starve Ukrainians to death. In the bitter winter, Pavlik’s father was said to have been executed, while the Communist Party hailed Pavlik as a hero. Ultimately, his statue was toppled after Ukraine broke free from the USSR in 1991. Following the lead of Poland and Lithuania, Ukraine threw off the vise of communism and freed itself from Russia.

For the past 30 years, Ukraine has labored to reclaim its identity. The Ukrainian language was made official in schools and artists flourished. By contrast, under Russian rule, a gifted Ukrainian musician and songwriter, Volodymyr Ivasyuk, was murdered and his mutilated body was discovered in a forest near Lviv in the spring of 1979. After daring to awaken the Ukrainian spirit with his popular songs, he became a direct target of the Russian KGB.

Ukraine has remained a discordant note in Vladimir Putin’s playbook. In 2014, Ukrainians managed to oust their pro-Russian President, Viktor Yanukovych, who was widely regarded as Putin’s puppet. Using baseball bats and garbage can lids against snipers on roofs, Ukrainians prevailed in what is called the Maidan Revolution — or the Revolution of Dignity — and then watched Yanukovych flee, leaving behind his opulent mansion.

Now the world watches as Russia bombs Ukrainian hospitals and other civilian buildings and neighborhoods, killing innocent people. Meanwhile, the United States and other NATO countries root for Ukraine from the sidelines, because as U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said, doing more “might make Putin mad.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County, who co-chairs the congressional Ukraine and Ukrainian American Caucus, aptly has noted that the U.S. has intervened militarily in other non-NATO countries such as Kosovo, Bosnia and Iraq.

My mother crossed the Atlantic and sounded the call that each of us must exemplify courage to defend the freedom that we so cherish, or it may soon perish.

My grandfather’s seminary colleague, Mykola Leontovych, composed the brilliant Ukrainian melody, “Carol of the Bells,” popularized here as a Christmas song in our United States of freedom. By next Christmas, it may ring hollow over the annihilated nation of Ukraine.

Yes, war is hell.

So is silence.

Dr. Vera Guertler is a physician residing in Lancaster County.