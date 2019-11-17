The federal government expects to spend a stupendous $4.7 trillion in fiscal year 2020, which started Oct. 1. However, revenue will be $3.6 trillion, leaving a deficit of $1.1 trillion in a roaring economy! The human mind is incapable of understanding numbers of this magnitude.
The budget can be broken down into five components:
— 47% on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (mandatory entitlements);
— 19% on defense (this includes homeland security, intelligence, veterans and core defense);
— 13% on nondefense discretionary items (education, Federal Aviation Administration, national parks, transportation, food safety, etc.);
— 11% on income security (means-tested social welfare programs);
— 10% on debt service for the $18 trillion public debt.
Intergovernmental transfers of about $4.7 trillion make the total current debt about $22.7 trillion.
You now have some perspective on where your money goes. But what are the practical politics behind these numbers?
There is a famous saying: “to govern is to choose.” Most lawmakers will do anything to avoid making tough (meaning cuts) spending decisions. Therefore, very often a considerable amount of contentious federal spending is based on continuing resolutions, meaning that spending will remain at the prior fiscal year’s quarter level. Congress simply refuses to do its job.
There is no restraint on spending by either party any longer.
The majority of spending is so-called “mandatory.” Congress takes a pass by saying we can’t control it. But that’s a huge lie. The truth is that it can, but it lacks the political courage to scale back mandatory (entitlement) spending.
In Flemming v. Nestor (1960), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that entitlements can be changed by Congress.
In 2011, President Barack Obama signed into law the Budget Control Act. In brief, it led to indiscriminate, poorly planned and draconian cuts. Spending decreased considerably. Eventually, Congress realized it worked too well. Now it is basically ignored. Indeed, the fiscal year 2020 budget blows through the Budget Control Act spending limits by $324 billion over two years. Santa Claus always gets reelected.
More recently, when Paul Ryan was Speaker of the House in 2017 and 2018, the Democrats and Republicans made a deal — or a “deal deal” as the character Crapgame famously said in the great 1970 movie “Kelly’s Heroes.” The Democrats said, essentially, “You Republicans can have all the defense increases you want, in exchange for all the social spending we want.”
See, a “deal deal.”
There are a few budget shibboleths that need to be addressed.
The most common one is, “Just raise taxes on the rich.” Everyone supports this because they do not believe they’re rich. Even if you defined “rich” as $450,000 in household income, raising the federal income tax to 90% on incomes above that would do virtually nothing to address the deficit.
Another commonly suggested solution is to cut defense spending. This is problematic in several ways. Polls overwhelmingly show Americans want a strong defense and their homeland protected. Also, right now the military is one of the most respected institutions in America. Just look how the NFL is in bed with the Pentagon.
In many congressional districts, defense spending supports thousands of jobs. Permanent war and huge defense spending are supported by some of the most powerful, connected and sophisticated lobbyists in Washington. No congressman is nuts enough to fight them. Further, no politician wants to be accused of not supporting the troops or being “soft on defense.” Bottom line: Good luck cutting defense.
So now the big one — means testing. The idea is simple. If your income is above certain (pretty high) limits, your entitlements are reduced, up to complete elimination. Should Bill Gates and Warren Buffett get Social Security and Medicare benefits?
This seems to make some sense, so why not implement aggressive and comprehensive means testing? Well, who would have to do this? Congress, of course, which is made up of men and women who want to get reelected. If one party (most likely Republicans) would promote this, the other party would use outrageous demagoguery — like the 2012 ad in which vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan pushed his own grandmother off a cliff. To be clear, it was a political ad, and not for real.
The truly scary aspect of the entire budget/deficit/debt issue is the total lack of any politically possible spending cuts of the scale necessary to tame the monster. Or we’ll need huge tax increases. There is, ominously, no answer because our political system is too broken to provide one.
The market will eventually force a solution, and Americans will belatedly grasp that their demand that feckless politicians constantly avoid hard choices has led to catastrophe.
Tom Tillett, of Columbia, served as district chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts, who represented the 16th Congressional District until Pitts’ retirement in 2016.