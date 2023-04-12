We must, as a community, be united around a core value: that our children deserve the best that our commonwealth has to offer, and that this must remain true regardless of their race, educational needs, income or ZIP code. As legislators in Pennsylvania’s General Assembly, this must be one of our highest priorities.

It is unfortunate, then, that some of our colleagues deem our education system “broken” after handing the hammer to entities dedicated to picking apart our most essential public goods. Instead of heeding the word of conservative think tanks, let us instead look to the people we charge with making our schools work: school board officials, superintendents and teachers.

When you ask them what their most pressing issues are across the commonwealth, they cite the financial burden placed on their districts by the ever-increasing costs of cybercharter education.

Most school districts offer their own internal cyber programs, but legislative inaction has led us to a place where for-profit cybercharters run rampant with little accountability, siphoning taxpayer dollars from the goal of educating every student.

Under the auspices of a law that has not been substantially updated since 2002, we have earned the dubious honor of “Cybercharter Capital” of the nation.

The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials reports that these for-profit entities received almost $1 billion dollars in taxpayer funding in the 2020-21 school year — more than triple the amount of what the General Assembly passed in total new funding for our 500 school districts — money that should be serving the goal of better schools for all students. In its 2022 report, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association states that, under our laws, Pennsylvania school districts paid charter schools $185 million more for special education than those schools themselves report spending on special education. Charter schools can then pocket these overpayments as profit, and school districts have no recourse to seek repayment.

There is value in virtual schooling, but students and taxpayers should not be forced to pay for exorbitantly high tuition costs. Of our 500 school districts, 450 have signed resolutions demanding change in the way that we fund charter and cybercharter institutions.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget contains advances for Pennsylvania’s students and educators in mental health supports, repairs and upgrades for school infrastructure and a universal free lunch program — which, I might add, the School District of Lancaster has been ahead of the curve on. But it is on us, in the General Assembly, to make up for the gaps left by a generation of legislative neglect.

Look at our educator shortage. Ten years ago, this commonwealth licensed 15,000 new teachers. Last year that number was 5,000. The pandemic cannot be blamed for the whole of this decrease, nor can the manufactured culture wars that attack Black, Latino and Jewish students by taking their history out of schools and LGBTQ+ students by attempting to ban them from athletics and public accommodations.

While presumably these tactics have the goal of distracting from our failure to do right by our students, we ought to look also to the insufficient salaries paid to overworked teachers.

Instead of beating up on children and their instructors, what if this Legislature invested in scholarships for educators? What if we implemented funding to ensure that student teaching actually pays a wage and reimbursed teachers who return to their communities? What if we collected our tax dollars back from people seeking to turn a cynical profit and instead invested them in our teachers and students?

Once the emergency funding associated with the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, many school districts will find themselves in the red, even with our governor’s proposal for $576 million in education funding.

Our students want to attend better-funded, better-maintained schools with better-paid teachers, and the policy experts and advocacy group Education Voters of Pennsylvania agree with them. I echo their call for my colleagues and me to deliver $700 million in basic education funding. It is on us to deliver new “level up” funding, which operates on a simple concept — the 100 school districts with the greatest need, like the School District of Lancaster, should have additional recurring support to ensure that our students get what they deserve, regardless of how much their parents make.

Education is supposed to be the great equalizer. We believe in this country — that when we give people the opportunity to work hard and develop themselves, they can change their circumstances to the betterment of all of us. When our teachers are overworked or cannot support their own families, we deny our children that opportunity. When our schools do not have the necessary funding because we have shipped money to people whose primary goal is to turn a profit, we deny our children that opportunity.

As a legislator, it is my priority to look out for Lancaster’s children, especially those who are so often left behind. It is my duty to provide a fairly and fully funded education for every student in my district and the commonwealth. How any legislator looks at the fact that they could accomplish that goal and be a better steward of taxpayer dollars at the same time — but turns his or her head away — is simply beyond me.

At the end of the day, our education system is our people. It is our students, our teachers, our staff, our school board members — and they are not broken. The way that we in the General Assembly choose to fund them, or not, is broken. They are doing the best they can with what they have been given, and it is time for us to do better by them.

We have a duty. We have the legislation. Let’s get it done.

State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El is a Democrat representing the 49th District, which includes southern Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough. Twitter: @RepIzzy