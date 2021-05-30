How many times have you struggled to read a cursive letter or historical document for a class?

Older generations probably have no clue what I’m talking about, but younger millennials and those in Generation Z probably know exactly what I mean.

Why do we struggle to read some original historical texts? Because most public schools no longer require cursive to be taught in elementary schools. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, both Pennsylvania and New Jersey removed the cursive mandate from their elementary curricula in 2010.

As a result, too many school districts are no longer teaching students to read or write cursive.

My main concern is this: Why has cursive been removed from elementary curricula? Knowing how to read and write cursive is a vital part of being able to function in society, even in 2021.

Cursive also has many benefits. According to the Inquirer, “Cursive develops fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination ... by stimulating brain activity, increasing writing speed, and improving retention and self-discipline.”

Some people might argue that cursive is a waste of time or that it’s old-fashioned and outdated — especially while there are other pressing matters to be taught in the classroom.

One such critic is Noelle Mapes, a third grade teacher at a public school on the lower east side of Manhattan, who told The New York Times, “I’m a millennial teacher, so it almost feels like a boomer effect.”

Heather Sox, a fifth grade teacher in Greenville, South Carolina, told the Times that she had to work hard to “find time during the week” to teach cursive a few years ago when a mandate was put into place.

However, to my understanding, it is a teacher’s job to arrange their lessons in such a way that they can cover everything that’s required in the curriculum. Therefore, whose fault is it that Sox had to “find time?” Is the mandate at fault, or is the teacher at fault for not appropriately managing her instructional time in the classroom?

Think about it: These teachers probably know cursive because it was offered to them as a part of their education. So, why would they want to deprive their own students of learning an essential life skill?

One of the simplest benefits of knowing cursive is that it allows us to sign our names in cursive correctly, which, believe it or not, many of us do not know how to do.

Handwriting expert Steve Graham, an education professor at Arizona State University, pointed out to the Inquirer that some states where cursive is mandated require just 45 minutes of instruction per week. But, honestly, what difference does 45 minutes make? In my view, that doesn’t do anyone much good.

Additionally, for those who argue that students do not need to develop skills regarding cursive instruction because we live in such a technologically advanced world, isn’t it also a major issue that we as a society spend too much time on technology, anyway?

Maybe learning cursive can offer kids some much-needed down time from the devices that consume the majority of our school days. There are many education experts who believe that students need to engage with real texts and items to manipulate. We need to be writing with our hands, not just mindlessly clicking keystrokes on a computer.

So, what’s the big deal here? It should be every teacher and administrator’s goal to equip their students with valuable skills that will benefit them in school and in life —regardless of the hassle, headache or time commitment needed to get there.

Even if some educators do not think that cursive is particularly necessary or applicable anymore, then maybe they can just think of it as equipping their kids with another life skill that modern students can carry in their educational toolbox.

Syanna Duval is in 10th grade at Garden Spot High School.