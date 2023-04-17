Did you ever cruise Lancaster’s “Loop”? Or watch a drag race on the Norman Wood Bridge?

Dean Graybill did both on one Saturday night in 1973 when he was 21 years old and everything and everyone was running on “gasoline and adrenaline.”

Graybill, who lives in Paradise with his wife, Cathy, tells that story among 165 vignettes about cars and racing in a new book, “Burning Rubber, Slamming Gears, & Cheap Gas.” Some of his stories are about racing at Lancaster and York county dragways. Others describe street racing and driving around “the Loops” in Lancaster and York.

Nearly half of the stories take place in the 1970s when Graybill’s automobile of choice was a ’67 Plymouth that he still owns. But on that Saturday night in 1973, he was driving a ’61 Jeep Wagoneer with compressed helper springs and oversized tires.

Graybill and his fellow Jeep-driving friend, Eddie Hershey, and their girlfriends drove into Lancaster to cruise “the Loop.”

From the 1960s through the ’80s, a legion of young drivers, taking advantage of one-way streets, ran their cars from Penn Square north on Queen to Clay or Ross streets and back south on Prince to King or Chestnut and over to Queen. Then they would do it again and again and again.

On this night in 1973, the two Jeeps cruised for a while until they heard drivers were racing on the Norman Wood Bridge. The bridge carries Route 372 across the Susquehanna River between Lancaster and York counties.

The foursome drove their Jeeps south to the bridge. They found hundreds of racing fans assembled in a clearing on the York County side of the river. A fellow flagged cars to start and the audience cheered as they raced across the bridge.

Graybill liked the idea and suggested that he and Hershey race each other. They never had the chance. Four cars charged down Route 372 from the York County side.

“In those days, any guy worth his salt could recognize the sound of a state police cruiser —even at some distance,” Graybill says. “They all had Mopar 440s, and with their carburetors trying to suck air, their exhaust had a distinct sound.”

An undercover cop in the crowd identified drivers who had already raced. The state police arrested them and “yelled for everyone else to scram. We got into our Jeeps and headed home.”

Modern-day “motorheads” will enjoy these tales of cruising and racing, published early this year by Graybill with the help of Masthof Press.

The Shreiner family

David Shreiner, of Marietta, Georgia, has self-published a book simply called “Shreiner.” The book traces the family’s heritage from Gommersheim, Germany, in the 16th century to the present day.

Martin Shreiner (1769-1866) is probably the best-known member of the family. A well-known tall-case clock maker and fire engine builder, he also set aside the land that has become Shreiner-Concord Cemetery in downtown Lancaster.

As with all of the Shreiners entered in this book, Martin Shreiner is characterized by snippets of information, rather than in narrative form.

And so we learn that Robert E. Lee once owned a Shreiner clock. Shreiner’s masterpiece musical clock sold for $204,000 in 2015. Shreiner was the oldest resident of Lancaster when he died.

For further information about more than 3,000 Shreiners and the Shreiner book, contact Dave Shreiner at jacqdave@bellsouth.net.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.