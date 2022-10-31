In 2013, one of the most important economic development tools, possibly ever, for Lancaster city was announced. It might not have seemed that way at the time but, in my opinion, the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone is just that.

The concept behind CRIZ, a state program, was to allow certain state and local taxes paid by businesses in a designated zone to go into a local fund set up to invest in local projects.

It was expected to help stimulate new investment in Lancaster city. Unfortunately, the launch didn’t work as well as expected and, by May 2016, the CRIZ program was on hold. The reason given was that fundamental flaws in the state law had put important city projects in jeopardy. Bethlehem and Tamaqua, the other communities using CRIZ, had similar concerns.

When the program initially got underway, a baseline year was established in 2013. The idea was that when businesses pay more in taxes than they did in the baseline year, the incremental increase went into the CRIZ fund.

However, the way the state did the calculation also included the incremental difference if businesses paid less tax. In other words, the calculation used both positive and negative incremental tax payments.

The result was a CRIZ program in the red. At the time, Randy Patterson, the city’s director of economic development and neighborhood revitalization, told LNP | LancasterOnline that businesses shouldn’t have to make up each other’s CRIZ tax deficits.

The state Department of Revenue ruled, however, that altering the calculation required altering the statute and that its staff couldn’t do that.

A rewrite of the legislation was required to ensure that only positive increments went into the CRIZ fund. That rewrite did occur in 2016 and, since then, the CRIZ program has flourished in Lancaster. Projects totaling over $77 million have been approved for current and future CRIZ funds.

I hasten to add that CRIZ funds are not guaranteed. They are dependent on the level of the incremental funding received from the state each year.

The local CRIZ board and staff explain that these funds are to help projects get across the finish line. In other words, “but for these funds” the project may not have been successful or may have been much slower in developing.

Also, such funds help to even the playing field when one considers the impediments to development, particularly in urban areas, such as remediation of environmental hazards.

Once the CRIZ program began to establish its reach and recognition, the board and staff began looking into how they could assist smaller businesses in Lancaster.

With state approval, they established a Small Business and Sustainability Fund Grant (maximum of $25,000) after the COVID-19 pandemic began. More than 100 businesses were recipients of these grants.

Also initiated has been a loan and grant program, which required a further revision to the CRIZ legislation. In 2020, the local board floated a $5 million bond issue, with debt service, to be paid in annual increments. Of those funds, $4.5 million is available for loans, with the remaining $500,000 available for grants. The funds are to be targeted to small city businesses in the CRIZ area, with limits of $25,000 for grants and $100,000 for loans.

It has taken time to launch this program but, on Sept. 28, the CRIZ board approved funding for the first three businesses. I attended this meeting and left impressed with the manner in which the CRIZ board and staff conduct their work.

Since 2014, the total amount of CRIZ funds distributed (including the 2020 increment paid in 2021 and allocated for payment in 2022) is $37.4 million. Of this, $34.8 million is project- and debt-related, $1 million is related to program compliance and $1.6 million is for administrative costs. The amount of local investment injected by the CRIZ funds is remarkable and provides a big boost to the city’s economic well-being.

Because of the importance of the CRIZ program to Lancaster city, I decided to learn more about how it came about. I contacted Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who was a state senator at the time.

Smucker told me that, in late 2012, he was looking for a way to help third-class cities in Pennsylvania, in particular Lancaster. He felt that these municipalities had a lot stacked against them, including the ability to raise revenue.

Subsequently, Smucker met with then-Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray and Patterson. As a result of that meeting and further discussions, the framework of CRIZ was hatched.

Smucker initially thought that this would be a program made available to all third-class cities, but, due to complications during subsequent discussions and negotiations, the legislation was limited to Lancaster, Bethlehem and Tamaqua. Smucker was instrumental in getting the initial CRIZ legislation adopted.

Smucker was also front and center in guiding the rewritten, and incredibly important, CRIZ Act amendment through the state Legislature in 2016. He deserves a large thank-you for leading the way in creating this most-important piece of legislation. Its positive impact on Lancaster city will be felt for years to come.

Arthur Morris was the City of Lancaster’s mayor from 1980 to 1990.