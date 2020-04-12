By the time you read this, Lancaster County will have been under a full stay-at-home order for more than two weeks.

Even before the order was announced by Gov. Tom Wolf, many people had already taken steps to socially distance, limiting unnecessary trips outside of the home, minimizing interactions with others, and washing their hands often. The phrase “flatten the curve” has become part of our everyday conversations, and it seems that each day brings more news than anyone can reasonably keep up with.

People often ask me questions about the pandemic, and the question I am asked most often is “When?” When can we stop social distancing, when can we work without fear, when can we go to the park or the movies or to church or even just to a friend’s home again? When will life feel normal again?

My response to those questions is always the same: “We just don’t know.” I say the words, and I watch people’s faces fall. And I get it. Really, I do. This is a marathon, not a sprint, and that can feel overwhelming.

We are all being asked to do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and so many are responding beautifully. We are working together as a community for this common cause. People feel better when they know exactly what to expect in a situation. However, without a specific date to look forward to, it becomes harder for many to continue to make decisions that will protect the health of themselves, their loved ones and for Lancaster County and beyond.

As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 1.6 million confirmed cases worldwide, and more than 470,000 cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Also as of Friday, nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within Pennsylvania. (For reference, this is more than double the number of people who can fit in Clipper Magazine Stadium.) I specify “confirmed” here because it is an important distinction.

As many as 1 in 4 people who have COVID-19 may not show symptoms. That means they can be infected — and can infect others — without even knowing it. Those people are not included in the official disease counts. Also excluded from the counts are people who have symptoms but who have not been able to get tested, for a variety of reasons. While testing is more available than it was two weeks ago, it is still limited. I won’t speculate as to the actual number of people in Pennsylvania who are currently positive for COVID-19, but I can assure you that it is far more than 20,000.

Social distancing is the most powerful tool that we have that can help minimize the spread of COVID-19. This means staying home unless absolutely necessary, maintaining at least 6 feet of space between you and others when outside the home, limiting grocery and other in-person shopping as much as possible, and avoiding group gatherings. This, coupled with things like thorough hand-washing and not touching your face, significantly reduces the spread of infection.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health recommended the use of masks when people leave the house. This is a change from earlier suggestions and some may be confused by this new directive. It is just one example of how information can change quickly as we learn more about a disease. Masks that cover the nose and mouth serve two purposes: They lessen the chance that you will breathe in things that can make you sick and they also lessen the chance that you can spread illness to others through coughing and sneezing or even by talking and laughing near someone. Masks protect you and they protect others. It is a win-win situation.

The most effective masks are those designated N95. Those are in short supply and our health care providers and those on the front lines of this fight need those masks. Please do not buy them if you are not a health care worker. What the rest of us can do is follow the guidelines posted at the CDC’s website (cdc.gov) and the state Department of Health website (health.pa.gov).

Cloth masks are easy to make, with sew and no-sew options. They should be worn with the understanding that they are not hospital-level personal protective equipment, but that they do provide extra protection for you and others when you absolutely must leave your home. Cloth masks should be washed after wearing, so it may be helpful to have at least two for each person in your household.

As I close, I want to thank our health care providers who continue to do all they can in the face of this ongoing threat. I also want to thank the essential workers still on the job outside of their homes — those who risk illness to keep us safe, fed and to keep the wheels turning. We are asking so much of so many in the name of public health, and I am filled with gratitude for every person who is doing their part. Let us continue to support each other in the spirit of kindness and love, for the good of the community.

Janine Everett, Ph.D., RN, is director of the Public Health Program at Franklin & Marshall College.