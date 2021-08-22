August brings great anticipation for all of us on college campuses, as well as for students and their families. This particular August brings anxiety as well; many Franklin & Marshall students and parents have expressed to me their deep desire for a “more normal” academic year than what we have all been through recently.

One of the lessons of the past two years is that nothing is completely under our control. Nonetheless, we must do everything we can to return to that “more normal” year.

As F&M students start to arrive on campus in preparation for the start of our academic year Sept. 1, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 delta variant, Franklin & Marshall College is requiring our students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated and, at least for the first few weeks, to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public spaces on campus.

Scientific authorities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the American College Health Association are unanimous in recommending comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination as the most effective way for colleges like F&M to enjoy a safe and robust campus experience this fall. We believe it is essential to the health and safety of our community.

For more than 200 years, Franklin & Marshall has stayed true to its mission of providing a top-quality, in-person, residential, liberal arts education for our students, both inside and outside the classroom. Our vaccination mandate is the primary way (though not the only one) of doing so this academic year.

We announced our vaccination requirement in mid-May, as did hundreds of other private colleges and universities across the country. Students have had plenty of time to provide proof of vaccination, and we are requiring the same proof from our faculty and staff. The college offered a petition process for those members of our community who requested an exemption on medical or religious grounds; those individuals have agreed to undergo regular testing.

At this writing, 90% of our students, faculty and professional staff have protected their own health and contributed to the health of our entire community by getting vaccinated — and the number continues to grow every day.

Some of our international students have not had access to COVID-19 vaccinations approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization; the Student Wellness Center will offer vaccinations when those students arrive on campus, and they will be in modified quarantine until completing their vaccination protocol.

F&M leaders, including our board of trustees, have been diligent in discussing every contingency and its ramifications over the last 18 months. That diligence is paying off as we plan to reopen campus to all our students in just a few days.

Our students and student government have played a leading role in F&M’s COVID-19 discussions and planning since the start of the pandemic. In fall 2020, they led the initiative to develop the Franklin & Marshall Pledge, which all students were asked to sign. The pledge emphasized a commitment to protecting their health and the community by observing health and safety measures. Their work on the student pledge inspired us to write and require a pledge of all employees, too. For spring 2021, students made and circulated decisions about how to safely hold meetings and small gatherings that followed all the relevant protocols. We have not required a signed pledge for this fall. Instead, as our vaccination numbers demonstrate, campus community members remain committed to the public good by protecting their health and the health of others.

F&M’s student body president is an active member of our Pandemic Operations Response Team, working with faculty and professional staff as the team considers the latest conditions in Lancaster and their effects on our policies about masking, physical distancing, campus visitors and more.

Now, as we approach the start of fall term, students beginning their senior year are hoping for an in-person, on-campus commencement ceremony next May. First-year students at F&M know they will need to adjust to college life, but hope there won’t be further disruptions once they are settled. We’re planning a “reorientation program” for sophomores, who spent only one term or less on campus last academic year. Students participating in music concerts, dance recitals, theater productions and athletic contests long to perform in front of live audiences again.

Franklin & Marshall faculty and staff learned a lot about their own adaptability, determination and resilience while managing through a pandemic, and I know they will carry those lessons with them in years to come. Now, however, we are committed to our mission — providing a nationally recognized liberal arts education through in-person teaching and learning inside and outside the classroom on our residential campus.

Requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of our students, faculty and staff is the safest and most effective way to fulfill that mission and return to the “more normal” academic year everyone in our community desires.

Barbara K. Altmann is president of Franklin & Marshall College.