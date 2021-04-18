The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Pennsylvanians ages 16 and older. This decision came at a time when health care providers across our community were anxiously waiting for the state to open up vaccine eligibility — we finally had vaccine, we were ready, but we didn’t have enough eligible individuals.

To say the announcement produced a collective sigh of relief and excitement for providers is an understatement — but we also recognized that not everyone in our community was as ready as we were, and that we have a lot of outreach work ahead of us.

Vaccine hesitancy stems from so many different reasons: fear, history, misinformation, language barriers, limited education and information on the vaccine, etc. Simply put: If you don’t know, you don’t know.

The news and social media in particular are full of stories of individuals with negative side effects or outcomes after vaccination, and those stories don’t always include the bigger picture. It’s important for us to look at the large number of individuals who have been vaccinated up to this point, and the fairly low risk associated with receiving the vaccine compared with the overall risks of actually having COVID-19.

For example, I recently spoke with a middle-aged individual who has severe lung disease, and is among a population disproportionally affected by COVID-19. This individual was hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine because a news story had caused some fear. This is an individual who is likely to become extremely ill, to be hospitalized or, sadly, to die from the virus if infected.

I told this individual what I tell every single one of my patients, family members, friends and neighbors:

— Talk to your doctor about your risk of getting COVID-19, and weigh that against the very small risk of negative side effects from one of the vaccines.

— The majority of vaccine side-effects are mild and flulike. This does not mean you are sick — it’s a sign that your body is building protection and will be ready to fight the virus!

— Look at the bigger picture: Throughout the pandemic, almost 3 million lives have been lost because of COVID-19, more than 565,000 in the United States alone.

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than 840 million doses have been administered worldwide with minimal side effects.

— Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 100% effective in preventing you from hospitalization or death. It is very unlikely you will get any COVID-19 symptoms even if you are exposed after you are fully vaccinated. If you don’t have a health risk to consider, think about the older adults in your family or community, especially if they are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

This pandemic is bigger than any one individual. If we all do our part and get vaccinated, we are steps closer to building protection in our communities and stopping the pandemic.

— Think about what it means to be fully vaccinated: You can gather with other fully vaccinated family members and friends without wearing a mask. You can hug your grandchildren. You can share a meal with loved ones. You don’t need to quarantine after being exposed to someone who has COVID-19 exposure once you’ve been fully vaccinated. You can once again experience the joys that have felt so far removed from our daily lives over the last year (responsibly, of course).

— Even if you have already been sick with COVID-19, you will still benefit from getting vaccinated — and so will those around you who are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

— You matter, and the vaccine is the best medicine we have for COVID-19.

As a family doctor, my training focused on prevention and the belief that preventing disease is much more valuable than treating it. Immunizations have been one of the foundations of preventive care. In the case of COVID-19, we have very little to offer in terms of treatment, so getting vaccinated is critically important in saving every single life we can.

If you or a loved one is ready or thinking about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, connect with Union Community Care. We’re here to talk with you about the facts and risks. We are also vaccinating all adults who are 18 and older. Call 717-299-6371 or visit unioncommunitycare.org.

Dr. Anne-Marie Derrico is chief medical officer at Union Community Care, a federally qualified health center formerly known as Lancaster Health Center.