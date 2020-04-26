Did you respond to the 2020 census yet? No pressure, but our economic recovery will depend on it.

We are experiencing an unparalleled period of upheaval, one that has altered most sectors, communities and aspects of our day-to-day lives in a matter of weeks. Many of us are asked to sacrifice, to do more with less, or to do without. Given these circumstances, it may seem frivolous to call your attention to something that appears to be mere paperwork. But please, make no mistake — the 2020 census matters now more than ever, even as COVID-19 poses unprecedented obstacles to its completion.

The results of the 2020 census will be critical in informing our response and recovery efforts related to COVID-19. Census data can be used to identify populations that are vulnerable in outbreaks or emergency situations, and to inform prevention and emergency response efforts.

Census data also is used to distribute funding to many of the critical programs we will need as a result of COVID-19, including programs designed to bolster and sustain health care, education, transportation, small businesses, food systems and the workforce through these challenging times.

In short, if you are not counted in the census, your community will not receive the full funding to which it is entitled.

In Lancaster County, we are fortunate to have such strong community support and organization around our 2020 census awareness efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has made it significantly more difficult to reach out to the community, particularly to those who are most at risk of not being counted. Many of our planned events, outreach and census assistance have been canceled because of social distancing guidelines.

As of Wednesday, only 60% of Lancaster County households had responded to the 2020 census.

We get just one shot at the census every 10 years, and we need your help. Talk to your neighbors. Post on social media. Make a video. Please spread the word:

— Remind friends and family to respond to the 2020 census. Help them or direct them to assistance, if needed.

— Post on social media, or use social media frames to let your contacts know about the census.

— Make your own 2020 census video and share it online. Enter the video in the “Get Out The Count Video Prize Challenge” for a chance to win a cash prize. Send it here.

— Order free printed 2020 census materials for distribution.

— Get in touch with us at census@co.lancaster.pa.us.

And please, remember to respond to the 2020 census! It’s easier than ever to respond — by phone, online or by mail. Remember to respond for the number of people living at your address as of April 1.

Responding now to the 2020 census will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit your home in person later this year.

If you have any questions about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov.

Here’s how to respond:

— Online: my2020census.gov.

— By phone in English: 844-330-2020.

— By phone in Spanish: 844-468-2020.

— For other language support information, go to this link.

— Mail: If you have not already responded to the 2020 census online or by phone, you may receive a paper questionnaire. Paper questionnaires are being mailed in April.

Lawrence George is chief clerk at the County of Lancaster. Emma Hamme is a senior countywide planner at the Lancaster County Planning Commission. Both serve on the Lancaster County Complete Count Committee, a partnership between community leaders and the Census Bureau working to improve awareness of the 2020 census.