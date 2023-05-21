On May 11, our country marked the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration.

After more than three years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer collecting certain surveillance data. For example, labs will no longer be required to report results of coronavirus tests to the government and the CDC will no longer track community levels of COVID-19 infections.

For most people, the official end of the emergency declaration means that many aspects of daily life have returned to normal. While this is good news, it must not be forgotten that more than 1.1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19 or related complications, including more than 2,100 in Lancaster County.

Millions of Americans also have suffered or continue to suffer from post-infectious complications of COVID-19, or long COVID-19.

Many public health experts and other health care professionals believe the pandemic exposed our lack of a strong public health infrastructure. Now that the worst of COVID-19 is hopefully behind us, it is important to not repeat a “panic then forget” approach to the next public health crisis. There remains a concern that other local, national or even global crises will push aside continued public health financing and planning.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the principal deputy director of the CDC, recently said this, according to The New York Times: “What if we funded public health the way we funded the military? We’d have a system that would have built-in flexibilities, in the same way that the military can respond very flexibly.”

That would require preparation and consistent funding — here in Lancaster County, too.

Support from the state

As I noted in an LNP | LancasterOnline column in March, the residents of Lancaster County would benefit from a government-funded public health department.

The nonpartisan newsroom Spotlight PA reported earlier this month that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget “proposes an increase for county and municipal health departments that would give $1.2 million more to their operating budgets and an additional $6.6 million for initiatives that address water pollution, food safety, and other health concerns.” This was encouraging to read.

Similar funding, I would hope, would support the planning for and development of a public health department for Lancaster County. That said, I am very aware of the historic concerns that county residents have had regarding the creation of a public health department.

Nearby Bucks County already has such a department, which is divided into an environmental health bureau and a personal health bureau. The mission of the Bucks County Health Department is to provide “public health services aimed at the prevention of communicable disease, protection from environmental hazards, and the promotion of safe and healthy living.”

It addresses issues such as food and waterborne disease, as well as residential well and water testing. It also provides services related to Lyme disease and rabies; infectious diseases such as measles and tuberculosis; and HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

As a country and community, we are ready to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic and the life disruptions it caused. However, issues regarding public health will always be part of our lives. Many of these problems are addressed in a fragmented fashion within our community or else at the state and federal level. Depending on financial resources, health insurance status, medical knowledge and even transportation, people may end up having these problems of public health addressed by the nearest hospital emergency department.

As a practicing physician in Lancaster since 1990, I can say that as great as our emergency department care is in addressing acute medical emergencies including trauma, visiting the emergency department is not a convenient or cost-effective way to receive care for health issues that while serious, are often not emergent.

We are also fortunate to have many excellent primary care medical practices in Lancaster County. These health care providers can competently address a multitude of medical problems but are also significantly burdened by the large numbers of patients they care for. Moreover, due to health care provider shortages, many of these practices are at full capacity and therefore closed to new patients.

Urgent care centers now serve a greater role in addressing acute health issues but do not have the resources to provide education or appropriate follow-up for many health-related issues.

Doing what’s right

It would be wonderful to see the Health Advisory Council created in 2021 by our county commissioners lead to the formation of a Lancaster County Department of Health. Such a department could be staffed and supported by both medical and nonmedical personnel. A well-run program could provide innumerable services to the residents of the county and lessen the financial and time burdens on other aspects of the acute care medical systems that currently serve county residents.

The water we drink, the food we eat and the air we breathe all have significant implications for our health — although many of us often take these things for granted. Fortunately, we do have various components of a public health infrastructure at the state and federal level that try to protect us. However, having a public health department within our county could address these issues on a local and often more community-specific level. Such a department could provide information and services in an apolitical and unbiased fashion.

I realize for this to occur several pieces must fall into place — including funding from the state. We will also need the support of our county commissioners.

Anecdotally, I can attest that there is a great deal of backing from the medical community of Lancaster County. If information can be accurately translated to the general population, including residents of the city and county, I think this can become a reality. Let us continue sensible conversation, the sharing of ideas and open-mindedness on the issue of a Lancaster County health department.

As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “the time is always right to do right,” and I believe that time is upon us.

Dr. Jeffrey T. Kirchner is a Lancaster resident and medical director of Caring Communities, a nonprofit community-based organization that provides free and confidential testing for HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hepatitis C, as well as medical services and case management for people living with HIV.