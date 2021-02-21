Have you ever been in the middle of an important conversation and the person you are talking to answers their cellphone? Has anyone ever talked negatively or unlovingly to you? Did you feel built up and encouraged? Has anyone ever made you feel like you are not good enough, smart enough or successful?

Colossians 4:6 says we should let our conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that we may know how to answer everyone. The Bible says courtesy affirms the soul because it shows good manners and friendliness. It also has the ability to build a positive self-image. Courtesy can edify people with words and actions as well.

While having a phone on the table during dinner and answering its every buzz may feel natural, if one wants to seem more courteous it is time to put those devices on “silent” and give full attention to one’s company. “The people you are with should be the most important,” says etiquette expert Jessica Lieffring, CEO and founder of The Polite Society, according to the website BestLife. If something comes up that you must address, “let your present company know that you may have to step away to take a call,” and exit the room to take that call.

The people in your company are souls, and courtesy affirms the soul as in Philippians 2:3, “Do nothing,” Paul says, “from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves, by showing manners and friendliness.”

All the apostles affirmed courtesy. “Do not,” Peter says, “let your adorning be external — the braiding of hair and the putting on of gold jewelry, or the clothing you wear — but let your adorning be the hidden person of the heart with the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God's sight is very precious” (1 Peter 3:3-4). This means people should not focus on their outward appearance; rather, they should look at what kind of people they are. A person who is quiet and gentle is courteous, but even before he exercises courtesy, he has a spirit that God sees as beautiful, and that should give him a positive self-image.

Courtesy builds the positive self-image not only of the courteous one but also of the recipient: It recognizes you, acknowledges your presence, accepts you. It says: “You are here; you have a right to a place in the world — and at the table.”

Courtesy is a civilizing force; from personal relationships to business partnerships to society at large, it helps keep things on an even keel. Courtesy edifies the recipient.

Common courtesy, in a family situation, can defuse hot tempers and calm youthful fears. A listening ear may help another solve problems or give comfort in time of need. A listening ear is a simple common courtesy.

According to Current Events, a Weekly Reader publication, in 2019, “Louisiana became the first state in the United States to require public school students to address teachers and school officials in a polite way. Now Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Wisconsin are considering passing similar courtesy laws.”

Many organizations devote substantial resources to customers and put on a courteous face, but if courtesy is not embraced as a priority among CEOs and leaders in day-to-day operations, they will have a huge problem. Courtesy has been required at high-level organizations providing specialized services, and courtesy has kept things on an even keel. So, when courtesy edifies the recipient, it strengthens the greater group.

In conclusion, courtesy affirms the soul because it promotes good manners and friendliness. It also has the ability to build a positive self-image. Courtesy can edify people with words and actions, as well. Being respectful and courteous starts with a basic consideration of other people’s feelings. Matthew 7:12 says, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”

Therefore, Christians and non-Christians can ask themselves how they would want to be treated in a given situation and make an effort to treat other people that way. One must treat everyone he encounters — strangers on the street, co-workers, classmates and family members — with respect and courtesy.

Matthew Gish is in eighth grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.