For some, the process of choosing courses for the upcoming school year is an easy task, but for others, it takes a lot of deliberation.

Much of this struggle comes from society’s idea that high school students are meant to have their lives planned out before they graduate. This pressure can take the fun out of school, as well as create an idea that everyone is in a race to some finish line in the distance.

In my opinion, high school should be a time to figure out what you want to do — not just a chance to take courses to put you ahead in college.

“Personally, I don’t know what I want to do outside of high school,” said Manheim Township High School sophomore Gabbie Reedy, who added that she feels a need to figure out what to do by taking “random electives” that she knows she likely won’t ever use.

I think there is some beauty in this dilemma. Taking what may seem like “random electives” can open students up to potential paths that they otherwise wouldn’t have imagined. In high school, students are lucky to have so many courses offered that allow them to do just that.

But, while course selection can provide a chance to explore possible interests, it can also be a source of stress. With so many options available, course selection can often seem aimless when the courses on your schedule don’t point you toward a specific direction.

Some students’ brains are more STEM-oriented, while others prefer to focus more on humanities courses. And for some, it can be a little bit of both.

In any case, I think the four years of high school provide an amazing opportunity for students to explore both the left and right sides of their brains in order to start to determine what they want to do with their lives.

For example, for the past 13 years, Manheim Township High School has offered the option of International Baccalaureate classes to its students. Students have the opportunity to graduate with an International Baccalaureate diploma if they enroll in the program.

These courses are accepted for college credit at many universities and are weighted the same as Advanced Placement courses. However, many of the International Baccalaureate classes are two-year courses with a test at the end of students’ senior year.

Additionally, they often focus more on the writing aspect of learning rather than memorizing dates and facts for a multiple-choice test. This option of International Baccalaureate is a great way for students to expand the ways they learn, especially because the courses are available even without pursuing the full diploma. Students are able to mix and match Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, honors and college-prep classes based on their areas of interest.

“Sometimes I feel like I should take classes so that I have an advantage when I get to college,” Manheim Township freshman Ella Suydam said. “I feel like since our school offers all these extra electives, sometimes pressure of the future plays a part in picking courses.”

However, the purpose of high school should be to determine what, exactly, these goals are. High school students’ brains are not yet fully developed, and every student has years of experience ahead of them that could change the way they view the world. Rather than determining a path during freshman year, I think there is value in students keeping an open mind and exploring options as their brains grow.

Now, that’s not to say that a student can’t know what they want to do when they are out of school. There is absolutely nothing wrong with having a plan and wanting to stick to it, but it’s also OK to feel a little lost. Students at Manheim Township are lucky to have many resources and opportunities available to them, such as career training centers and the school counselors, that can help them follow whatever path they may choose.

Furthermore, I believe it is important to understand that it’s OK to change your mind. I think students often feel trapped once they decide on a path, as if there’s no way back.

There is no shame in deciding something isn’t for you. In fact, around one-third of undergraduate students change their major at least once, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Education shouldn’t be a race in which students are constantly looking over their shoulders to see how far ahead they are. We need to enjoy our youth and keep our eyes forward, focused on all the opportunities available to us, rather than the ones others are choosing.

It’s OK to not be a cookie-cutter mold of someone who you consider “successful.” Instead, try to build and define your own success, whatever form it may take.

Every high school student needs to step back and take a deep breath. As teenagers, we tend to overthink and stress about things beyond us, rather than focusing on what we can control. No two people are exactly the same, meaning their timelines in life don’t have to be, either. There is no set clock to follow, no finish line to reach.

Rather than focusing so much on the future, don’t be afraid to take a moment to just enjoy the present. After all, isn’t that what life’s all about?

Gracie Clawson is in the 10th grade at Manheim Township High School.