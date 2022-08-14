On July 26, during the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners’ work session and again the following day during the board’s public meeting, Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons discussed his decision to not support renewal of a county contract for family services with YWCA Lancaster.

One of the reasons he cited was the YWCA’s voter registration initiative, Lancaster Votes, which he said was “basically a partisan get-out-the-vote operation.”

Let us set the record straight.

YWCA USA advocates for voter education and registration through get-out-the-vote practices. This is a long-standing mission for the YWCA. You can find details for its outreach initiative on its website (bit.ly/YWCAvote). The nonpartisan voter education and registration efforts of Lancaster Votes as administered by the YWCA Lancaster has historical precedence and is not an anomaly. It aligns both with the local and national missions of the YWCA.

Christa Miller, the chief clerk/chief registrar of the Lancaster County Voter Registration and Board of Elections Office, has stated that her office is not able to offer registration outreach due to limited resources. Lancaster Votes fills a void in public voter education for the county.

Twenty-eight original member organizations worked to oversee the scope of the local initiative in 2020. The Republican Committee of Lancaster County was invited to join by YWCA Lancaster leadership and by one of this column’s co-authors. The committee did not respond to those invitations.

We both joined Lancaster Votes as volunteers in July 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many operational changes had to be made to adjust to rapidly changing circumstances. The LancVotes.org website was created to help folks in the county gain access to up-to-date information safely. We used QR codes at registration events to allow voters access to online registration and other voter information, while practicing safe social distancing.

Literature was created that provided registration QR codes and detailed voter information in English and Spanish. Posters were designed to be displayed in storefronts and shops to take advantage of pedestrian traffic. Local artists were commissioned to create works to engage the public and encourage participation. Videos promoting voter registration were placed on social media. All of the material and information made available to county residents was specifically nonpartisan.

Lancaster Votes has become a trusted source of clear and accurate electoral information.

Randall O. Wenger, Miller’s predecessor as the county’s chief elections official, provided us with an update on election law changes at a meeting in 2020. Miller has also made herself available to keep us up to date on election law and procedures, and she spoke in support of our work at a volunteer recognition event (Miller did not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion email seeking to confirm this). Wenger’s and Miller’s professionalism and assistance, as well as that of their staffs, always has been appreciated.

Since the summer of 2020, we have helped to plan and execute more than 250 shifts of pandemic-safe outreach and registration events, as well as coordinate volunteer and member organization training sessions. As a group we’ve performed well over 200 hours of community service through organizing and management as well as another 450-plus volunteer hours of literature distribution and public events throughout the county.

Volunteers have been approached with questions and requests related to voter registration and applying for mail-in ballots; we’ve been asked to provide clarity on drop box availability and more by a broad swath of our community. We have each registered voters of a variety of stripes, and other volunteers have reported the same. It is estimated that Lancaster Votes likely registered several hundred Lancaster County residents during 2020 alone and provided voter education to hundreds more.

Lancaster Votes’ nonpartisan stance has been clearly conveyed to us by YWCA Lancaster leadership and staff at every meeting. In turn, we and our colleagues stress the same at every meeting, every training session and every public event we conduct. In fact, we have friends who will not volunteer for Lancaster Votes specifically because of our dedication to nonpartisanship. Of note, our volunteer force of more than 150 people has included Republicans, independents and Democrats with a wide variety of viewpoints.

We continue to volunteer with Lancaster Votes with pride in our dedication to offering trustworthy voter education, up-to-date information and nonpartisan registration opportunities as a service to all in the county.

The allegation that Lancaster Votes and the YWCA Lancaster are partisan is not borne out in the facts. We welcome any organization or individual who is interested in nonpartisan voter outreach to join us.

Kate Ahmann and Paula Koda are part of a local citizen group called Bold Action Works, which seeks to inform, engage and activate the public on issues of importance to the community. Ahmann is a small business owner who lives and works in Lancaster city. Koda is a retired telecommunications professional and Lancaster Township resident; she is married to Democratic county Commissioner John Trescot.