There is mounting evidence suggesting that our emotional and psychological trauma is altering our bodies in physical, unhealthy ways.

Trauma — from abuse, neglect or grief — alters our body chemistry and can lead to serious mental health disorders.

Fortunately, these can typically be resolved through therapy. But we, as a society, must normalize counseling — for everyone, from all walks of life and all at ages.

I found an important part of my identity through counseling, and I’m on the road to healing. Counseling can do the same for all of us.

Researchers created a test for adverse childhood experiences that is now widely used for assessments. That test asks questions about every traumatic experience possible, but focuses on things like emotional and physical abuse, divorce, parental mental illness and substance abuse. Every “yes” adds points to your score.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 61% of adults surveyed with this test have reported they had experienced at least one type of adverse childhood experience before age 18. And nearly 1 in 6 reported they had experienced four or more types of adverse childhood experience.

Many people are not aware of how common it is to have faced a traumatic experience, especially during our teenage years.

The CDC says that by preventing adverse childhood experiences, we can prevent up to 1.9 million cases of heart disease and 21 million cases of depression.

So how do we heal from these traumatic experiences that hurt both our physical and mental health? We must seek help.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, states that parents play a large role in the aftermath of trauma. The best ways to help kids are to make them feel safe, remove pressure they may feel and get them professional help. Child therapy for trauma is called trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.

I have seen many people refuse counseling because of reasons such as a lack of understanding how it works and a lack of openness to discussing details of life experiences.

There are so many types of counseling methods that can suit a person’s comfort level. A few examples are cognitive behavior therapy, animal-assisted therapy, music therapy, art therapy and even play therapy. While not all of these approaches suit everyone, it’s possible to find something that could be beneficial.

The purpose of counseling is to step out of our usual comfort zone and learn to embrace a measure of discomfort. Therapy helps us to be honest with ourselves and to mentally challenge ourselves.

From my own experience, counseling has helped me become the person I am today. At age 11, I tried animal-assisted therapy and I worked with horses. This kind of cognitive behavioral therapy continues to help me, not only when dealing with my past trauma, but with day-to-day struggles that the average teenager may not know how to deal with.

Overall, counseling can help not only teens’ mental health but also their physical health. Therapy gives us a new sense of who we are. It is an outlet that needs to be explored more often and normalized for those who may need it.

Jada Dickson is in the 11th grade at Garden Spot High School.