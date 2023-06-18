I recently read an essay by David Brooks in the June 2023 issue of The Atlantic — “The Canadian Way of Death.”

By the end of the essay, I was in tears. Without theology or biblical texts, Brooks made a case for the sacredness of human life that rang true and good. As a retired Christian pastor and educator, I was touched, blessed.

Brooks’ target was assisted suicide in Canada, which was initially legalized in 2016. Advocates promised it wouldn’t endanger the psychologically vulnerable or poor. But within a few years, the criteria loosened. By 2021, Canadians dying by physician-assisted suicide mushroomed to more than 10,000 — 1 in 30 of all Canadian deaths.

The moral value that Brooks protested is what he called “autonomy-based liberalism.” Its core conviction is that “I possess myself. I am a piece of property that I own. … My life is a project that I am creating, and nobody else has the right to tell me how to build or dispose of my one and only life.” In other words: Life’s purpose is to be happy, and when suffering outweighs joy, I have a right to end my life.

Brooks argued in favor of an alternative moral vision that he labeled “gifts-based liberalism.” (I wish he had used a word other than “liberalism,” because of all its baggage.) What he was really talking about is liberty — “autonomy-based freedom” and “gifts-based freedom.” I’m going with that terminology.

Gifts-based freedom begins with a different core conviction: “I am a receiver of gifts. I am part of a long procession of humanity. … The essential activity of life is to realize the gifts … given by my ancestors, and to pass them along, suitably improved, to those who will come after.”

Gifts-based freedom appreciates personal choice — like autonomy-based freedom — but recognizes that we are not just individuals. We are family members and citizens with obligations to our neighbors and those who will come after us.

Brooks named four truths that gifts-based freedom embraces and that autonomy-based freedom erodes. I couldn’t help but hear Bible verses in the background. I’ve taken the liberty to add these verses to the truths that Brooks named.

— You didn’t create your life. Life itself was a gift to you from your mother and father. Not earned, but given. Life is sacred and beautiful, in nature and humanity, far more splendid than individual rights or choices.

Psalm 139:13: “For you (God) created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb, I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”

— You didn’t create your dignity. Each of us has an irreducible value by virtue of being alive. The child with Down syndrome bears as much dignity as the Nobel laureate. At the level of intrinsic dignity, all humans are radically equal.

Genesis 1:26-27: “Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness.’ ... So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them, male and female he created them.”

— You don’t control your mind. Our genes come to us from ancestors. The language we use to think was handed to us. There are limits to our reason, times when we aren’t thinking straight. This is especially true when we are sick or stressed and believe lies about ourselves and others.

Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths.”

— You didn’t create your deepest bonds. Those who ascribe to autonomy-based freedom idolize personal choice. Where gifts-based freedom holds sway, however, love and mutual commitments are honored. Life lived well is not just a series of individual decisions. Life lived to the full is woven with precious relationships and covenants of trust.

1 Corinthians 13:6-8: “Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Life is good

These days I spend most of my time caring for my wife Kathy, who is living with Parkinson’s disease. I won’t pretend that it isn’t hard sometimes. For her, and for me. But life is good and our love is deepening to new dimensions. My tears of appreciation while reading Brooks’ essay, I’m sure, flowed from this situation.

Two final quotes from Brooks: “Sometimes the old and the infirm, those who have been wounded by life and whose choices have been constrained, reveal what is most important in life. Sometimes those whose choices have been limited can demonstrate that, by focusing on others and not on oneself, life is defined not by the options available to us but by the strength of our commitments.”

And the “moral obligations we take on in life — to family, friends, and nation, to the past and the future — properly put a brake on individual freedom and action … and point toward the fulfillment of our nature.”

I would add my belief, in conclusion and most importantly, that God — especially revealed in Jesus the Christ — is the source of real human fulfillment: the gifts of life, dignity, freedom and love. This is good news!

The Rev. Dr. Mark R. Wenger is the former director of pastoral studies for Eastern Mennonite University at Lancaster.

