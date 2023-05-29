An article in the latest Journal of Lancaster County’s Historical Society provides an anecdote illustrating why Maryland remained a “border” state during the Civil War. Union and Confederate supporters often clashed in a slave state that refused to secede.

Thomas A. Dittoe, a Lancaster attorney, wrote the article about the Lancaster-based Jackson Rifles and Lancaster Fencibles of the First Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry.

In April 1861, men enlisted in the two units for 90 days as part of the first 75,000 volunteers President Abraham Lincoln called up to put down the rebellion. Dittoe meticulously chronicles their multiple marches to Maryland, back to Pennsylvania, back to Maryland, etc. They must have walked hundreds of miles.

They saw no combat and nearly half of the soldiers with the Fencibles and Rifles returned to Lancaster at the end of July. The others stayed on in other regiments. Some died in battle, others from disease and still others in prisoner-of-war camps.

So here’s the anecdote. When the volunteers marched to Frederick, Maryland, on June 22, the Lancaster Examiner and Herald reported the regiment “attracted a great deal of attention but the welcome cheer was missed.”

While many Frederick residents displayed patriotic bunting and welcomed the Union troops, the newspaper noted, “some of the worst secessionists in the country” showed some discretion in “not giving vent to their feelings, doing their hard swearing with closed doors and in low tones.”

Picture compact groups of rebels, colluding in closets, whispering “Damn Yankees!”

This observation reminds the Scribbler of a reverse reception later in the war when Confederate troops marched through Frederick and an elderly woman defiantly waved a Union flag.

Many readers will know something of this incident because John Greenleaf Whittier wrote a poem titled “Barbara Frietchie.” The poem suggests that, as Stonewall Jackson’s Confederate troops marched through Frederick, they fired their rifles at an older woman waving an American flag from a window of her house.

The woman’s poetic response: “ ‘Shoot, if you must, this old gray head, / But spare your country’s flag,’ she said.”

Jackson’s subsequent admonition to his troops: “ ‘Who touches a hair of yon gray head / Dies like a dog! March on!’ he said.”

Barbara Fritchie (her actual name; Whittier used a German variant spelling) was born in Lancaster in 1766. First Reformed Church retains her baptismal record under her given name, Barbara Hauer.

The Hauer family soon moved from Lancaster to Frederick, according to “A Lancaster Girl in History” by John Herr Landis (Journal of the Lancaster County Historical Society, 1919). Barbara Hauer married John Casper Fritchie in 1806.

In September 1862, when the incident Whittier chronicled in verse occurred, Barbara Fritchie was in her mid-90s.

Mrs. John H. Abbott, Barbara Fritchie’s great-niece, told Landis her aunt did, indeed, wave the American flag at Confederate troops. When one soldier called out, “Shoot her damned head off!” Jackson or another officer turned on him and said, “If you hurt a hair of her head, I'll shoot you like a dog!”

Several historians dispute that account. They say another woman actually was involved and Jackson could not have been involved at all. But there is reason to respect the Landis account. He visited Frederick in the summer of 1886 and interviewed “many who had a right to speak for the patriotic old lady.”

In any case, Barbara Hauer Fritchie died about three months after the incident — on Dec. 18, 1862. Whittier’s poem is engraved on her memorial in Frederick’s Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.