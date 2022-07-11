As evidenced by the Fourth of July weekend, illegal fireworks continue to present dangers to our city and impact the quality of life of our residents. While professional displays a few times a year bring us together, the illegal use of fireworks brings great risk to our dense and historic city.

As we’ve seen in our community and regionally, the improper use of fireworks can cause considerable property damage and great harm. Over the Fourth of July weekend, the city Bureau of Fire put out several minor fires resulting from improper disposal of fireworks — and we were lucky. In 2020, a significant structure fire destroyed one building and damaged five neighboring properties.

Lancaster’s housing stock is old, and many houses have rubber roofs particularly susceptible to damage from consumer-grade, aerial fireworks.

In 2017, Act 43 of 2017 (state House Bill 542) was signed into law, allowing greater access to consumer-grade fireworks. This was a mistake. Act 43 repealed the Fireworks Act of 1939 and left Lancaster and cities like it vulnerable to the dangers of these fireworks.

While the use of consumer-grade fireworks is illegal within 150 feet of an occupied structure or on public property, that doesn’t stop people from lighting fireworks in close proximity to homes, garages and cars. Neither has the potential of a citation of up to $100 been an adequate deterrent. Enforcement of the law is challenging. Our officers must witness the use of fireworks to issue a citation.

After years of advocacy, our concerns have been heard.

Pennsylvania House Bill 2157 has passed both the state House and Senate with bipartisan support and now sits on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk awaiting his signature. This legislation gives cities more authority to prohibit the use of consumer fireworks on public property and in dense municipalities where the 150-foot clearance rule makes discharging fireworks illegal. It also gives municipalities options to do things like require permits and restrict hours of use, and provides for more significant fines: up to $500 for the first offense, and up to $1,000 for subsequent offenses. Once signed, House Bill 2157 will go into effect after 60 days, which will afford Lancaster City Council the opportunity to make changes to our local ordinance.

We look forward to the opportunities that House Bill 2157 will give us to make our community safer by curbing the illegal and irresponsible use of fireworks.

Todd Hutchinson is chief of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire. Richard Mendez is the interim chief of the city’s Bureau of Police.