It’s cold outside! Fleetingly, you think about the kids walking to school, the pregnant lady waiting at the bus stop, and human cocoons sprinkled among the benches. But your mind quickly returns to your favorite latte made by the friendly new coffee barista. Later that day, you stop by the local sandwich shop, making small chat about how you can’t wait to go home where it’s warm ... and then you’re home.
But wait! You are the new friendly coffee barista, the sandwich shop employee, the child, the pregnant lady, the human cocoon. You are one of the over 300 known individuals in Lancaster County last year who did not have a permanent home to call their own.
Waiting to check in at the shelter for the night, your mind wanders to the time when life was safe, predictable. Maybe you were recently laid off, maybe your mommy or daddy left an abusive relationship in the middle of the night, maybe you can’t afford your medicine anymore and without it you can’t function to society’s view of normal.
“Next!” the shelter volunteer calls out. Met with a warm smile, you begin to feel at ease despite your circumstances. You’re offered toiletries, your bags are checked, and you are pointed to a plastic canoe shaped bed and given blankets. This is where you call home, the homeless shelter.
As your alarm buzzes, you wake up distraught to realize it was just a dream. You go on with your day, but the feeling doesn’t subside. What will you do?
Are you an attendee at one of the over 150 houses of worship in Lancaster County? Are you one of the hundreds to thousands of county residents who join en masse in Washington, D.C., at the Women’s March or March for Life every January vocalizing your stance — which has turned into a conversation about being pro-birth vs. pro-life vs. pro-woman? Or maybe you are the individual who is reading this and thinks, “Hey, this is addressing me.” If so, then I challenge you to be that volunteer with the warm smile.
If each house of worship sent volunteers to the shelters twice a year, the need would be covered. Jesus calls his members of the body of Christ to come alongside the “least of these.” Now is the time for his members and the various houses of worship to stop hiding behind the guise of helping — if they are offering only what I consider “safe” help (a one-time effort to paint vacant rooms at a homeless shelter, or a once-a-year collection of change in baby bottles for a local pregnancy center).
March for Life and Women’s March attendees, represent your stance the other 364 days of the year. If each of you volunteered just one night, the need would be covered.
I challenge everyone to join me at the emergency women’s winter shelter, or any homeless shelter, where on any given night I have the opportunity to set up the beds, put snacks out, hand out blankets, or check in over 30 women and children (some as young as infants). I invite you to sit with the kids and color a picture, see the fear in the young parent’s eyes, hear their voice quiver as they try to hold back the tears of despair, offer a kind word to the elderly people who feel alone.
Be among the “least of these,” show his love, be the light you are called to be.
Pro-life is beyond birth, and pro-woman is beyond the ability of a choice. The pregnant woman at the shelter looking down on her belly with worry and love, the little kids thinking they are at a big sleepover, the woman who fearfully chose abortion due to being in the shelter — they all need you, your compassion and the passion in your beliefs.
Reading this and wondering what a shelter volunteer does? Be a friendly face, hand out blankets, set up beds, brew coffee, or even stay overnight if you’re able, allowing staff to go home to their families. There are opportunities for everyone, from all walks of life and all abilities.
Please don’t think someone else will do it — you can be that someone else. These shelters are not able to open without the volunteers needed to make them succeed. You may be the reason the barista, the school child or the pregnant lady is able to sleep in warmth tonight.
For more information on how to help, contact one of Lancaster County’s various homeless organizations.
Lisa Colon is chair of the Lancaster city Republican Committee, a senior accountant at the Lancaster County Controller's Office and president of Red Rose Blue Star Moms.