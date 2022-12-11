Imagine a headline that reads, “Longtime Democrat calls for the termination of the U.S. Constitution.”

Most Republicans, independents and Democrats I know would find common cause to oppose such outlandish foolishness.

Now, returning to reality, let’s be reminded that this statement was made last weekend by Donald Trump, longtime Democrat turned Republican, and the former president of the United States.

Trump posted this on his social media site, Truth Social: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” (He attempted two days later to walk it back, but his original meaning had been disturbingly crystal-clear.)

As the website Politico noted, several of Trump’s fellow Republicans “were critical of the post, but few condemned Trump himself or said it would be disqualifying for him to earn their vote — a lack of repudiation that has drawn criticism from Democrats.”

The lack of condemnation is shameful. How has it become practically impossible for the Republican Party, the so-called party of “constitutional conservatism,” to not outright, unequivocally denounce this statement, and the man himself? Why if, as some Republicans say, it’s time to move on from Trump, cannot they muster the collective will and action needed to rid their party and the country of this disordered, unserious, tiresome and decidedly unconservative person?

Will Saletan, writing on the conservative website, The Bulwark, noted: “For seven years, well-meaning Republicans have predicted, or at least hoped, that Trump’s despicable conduct would turn the GOP against him. His coup attempt didn’t do it. His vow to pardon the criminals of January 6th didn’t do it. His dinner with antisemites (rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes) didn’t do it. Now his explicit attack on the Constitution has failed to do it. At some point, we have to face the underlying threat to our republic. It’s not just Trump. It’s a party that will rationalize anything.”

As Saletan noted, GOP leaders in Congress — Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise — all refused to directly condemn Trump for his suggestion that the Constitution be terminated to put him back in the White House.

Why? My answer is because they are afraid of the Republican Party’s base voters and they are not in any way leaders. They are pathetic followers, “men without chests” in the words of C.S. Lewis, who are just not capable of meeting this moment in history. It’s a sad and maddening thing to witness. They seem to reserve their ire for the bogeymen of “socialists and communists” they dream up in their heads to constantly demonize the other party and, more and more commonly, people who are different or who have different ideas.

They dabble with authoritarianism, seek to ban books and ideas they don’t like and push fear and resentment and grievance at every turn. Where’s the Republican Party I used to know that championed opportunity for all, rising tides to lift all boats, educational excellence and serious scholarship about serious matters? Where’s the Republican Party that used to emphasize that character counts?

As U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said, witheringly, “The Republican Party has long been the party of the Constitution. So when President Trump says he wants to suspend the Constitution, he goes from being MAGA to being a RINO (Republican in name only).” And U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming tweeted, “No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.”

So who among Lancaster County elected Republican officials will now renounce Trump publicly? This is what they need to say, not just privately but publicly: “I’m finished with Donald Trump and the malignancy he has imposed on my party. I reject his angry and narcissistic version of politics. It’s not in keeping with our great pluralistic tradition; it’s not worthy of America; and it’s certainly not conservative. It’s destructive and against my deepest beliefs of how we are to treat each other with respect and dignity, particularly those with whom we disagree. I’m willing to stand on this ground and be judged by the voters and accept the results of my next election, win or lose. Please join me.”

I offer this challenge to every Republican elected official in Lancaster County, in Pennsylvania and across the country: Let’s hear from you. Denounce this angry, sordid, treasonous and poisonous individual and the movement he’s spawned. Be brave, not simply power-hungry. Be outspoken. Warm our hearts with your firm resolve to conserve our best traditions and stand on principle. Go ahead. ... The water’s not as cold as you think, because there’s a goodness to America that won’t be smashed by a minuscule menace and his marauding MAGAs. Give us this gift this Christmas season.

Ann S. Womble is a former chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County and former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.