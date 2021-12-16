State Rep. Seth Grove, chair of the House State Government Committee, said in July he would conduct the most transparent redistricting process in history. In a newsletter on Dec. 13, he suggested that the process is over: “Following the most open and transparent congressional redistricting process in PA history the House State Government Committee has selected a citizen map as its preliminary congressional plan.”

The congressional redistricting process is not over.

A lot of action has taken place this week — in three days. Grove led his committee to pass a blank bill, instead of adopting the “citizen map” before the committee. Two days later, an adjusted map based on the “citizen map” was presented and voted out of committee.

From the start, congressional redistricting has been a poorly defined process.

Prior to holding public hearings, Grove did not state the committee’s priorities among mapping criteria that would be used to select and/or draw a map. The website that hosts the congressional redistricting information is a partisan site; citizens submitting maps found it time-consuming and faced technical challenges.

Grove appears to have selected a draft map without discussion with colleagues on the committee. The day after the draft map was announced, some legislators in both parties expressed dismay that they hadn’t been consulted, particularly with regard to splits in their own counties.

It is the process of redistricting in Pennsylvania that is defective.

The good: Public hearings were held to hear testimony, written testimony was accepted and citizen mappers were asked to submit maps.

The bad: Citizen mappers didn’t know what were considered important criteria prior to submitting maps. The draft map did not attempt to incorporate the broad base of statewide citizen input. There was no justification of how or why the draft map was chosen over others (four submitted maps prioritized similar criteria).

During the 2011 redistricting period, a shell bill was the vehicle to passing the map with the “Goofy kicking Donald” district. This year, two shell bills passed out of committee during a voting meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes.

A rushed vote on a map nobody has had a chance to analyze is neither transparent nor accountable.

Now that a congressional redistricting bill is out of committee, a large chunk of the process will take place between legislative leaders and members of their party — behind closed doors in caucus meetings.

Unfortunately, none of this is surprising. Pennsylvania is among the minority of states that have no statutory standards for drawing congressional district lines.

Citizens have asked for a process with transparency and accountability. In the two preceding state legislative sessions, redistricting reform legislation had the highest number of co-sponsors of any bill. Citizens and legislators asked for greater transparency and more public engagement, with clear and measurable criteria known in advance of a draft map. They wanted a written report of decisions, rationale and process.

In July, state Rep. Wendi Thomas said, during a press conference with Grove, “This new process will prevent extreme partisan gerrymandering and provide greater accountability. In these divisive political times, many people have lost faith in the political system. It’s critical that we have an open system as much as possible, one that’s as transparent as possible.”

Transparency and accountability mean more than holding public hearings and providing a method for citizens to submit testimony. It means sharing criteria (in advance), holding hearings before and after maps are produced, incorporating public input and explaining decisions on maps chosen. It also requires working with colleagues from both political parties.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s redistricting advisory council outlined in November principles the governor should use to evaluate a map sent to his desk for signature: Equal population is the first mentioned, but it used language found in the state constitution: as nearly equal in population as practicable. It does not say precisely equal. Contiguity, compactness and minimizing splits in political subdivisions —these criteria are all found in the state constitution and in the governor’s list of principles. The principles include asking the General Assembly to provide an explanation of specific decisions.

Legislative leaders know that the governor will veto a map if the process and the map do not meet the outlined principles. The state Supreme Court could yet again draw our congressional district map. If this is Pennsylvania’s most transparent and open redistricting process ever, we have some distance to go.

Amy Ruffo of Lancaster is a volunteer with the nonpartisan group Fair Districts PA.