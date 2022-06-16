I find recent characterizations of residents who are concerned about the proposed 64-unit residential project located at 213 College Ave. to be off the mark.

The April 27 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“‘Monstrosity’?”) and the June 2 column “We must be part of the affordable housing solution” both use affordable housing as the foil against these concerned residents. How unfair. I believe their concerns would exist whether the project had affordable housing or market-priced housing.

In 2020, HDC MidAtlantic, the developer, proposed that 20 to 30 affordable housing units be placed in a new four-story building at this location. I heard tremendous public support and scant opposition at that time.

However, one year later, in 2021, HDC MidAtlantic announced that the project had increased in size to a five-story building with 64 units. It explained that the increased size was necessary in order to make up for the 30 units of affordable housing that were planned for Wheatland Avenue but were no longer possible at that location due to the discovery on the site of existing easements that had been granted to adjacent property owners.

The sheer size of the increase, regardless of whether it involved affordable units or not, was shocking to neighbors. In comparison, imagine if you were told that the rent for the place in which you were going to live was expected to be $1,000, but it was suddenly changed to $2,560.

Even though the discovery of easements at the Wheatland Avenue location appears to be an unbelievable oversight with significant consequences, I have never seen an explanation from HDC MidAtlantic on how the easements were missed.

Also, I have never seen an explanation as to why HDC MidAtlantic believes this College Avenue site — which it initially said was to accommodate 20 to 30 units — is suitable for 64 units. A detailed, transparent analysis of the impact on quality-of-life issues such as parking, open space, living area, density of the area and noise would be helpful.

HDC MidAtlantic appears to have failed in managing expectations for this project. Also, while it has recently made some revisions to the site plan, it has failed to adequately address the real impact this sizable increase in residential units will have on the adjacent area.

Instead, residents who have pushed back on this dramatic change in the project size are being used as punching bags.

By the way, this extremely large increase in units at 213 College Ave. was glossed over in the aforementioned editorial and column published by LNP | LancasterOnline.

I have lived in the city for over 62 years and have interacted with HDC MidAtlantic on many occasions. I can recall no occasion in which its planned project failed to reasonably fit within its initial plans.

With its steady hand and ability to deliver on their plans, HDC MidAtlantic had a good, well-deserved reputation. I fear that this project has damaged its reputation and may very well hamper future projects.

Do not misinterpret these comments. I have supported the need for affordable housing my whole adult life; it is critically needed in the city and the county. We need HDC MidAtlantic and others to succeed.

However, putting the words “affordable housing” in the name of a project does not remove the accountability of the developer, nor does it or should it silence the voices of concerned citizens.

It should, in fact, cause developers to be deliberate and thoughtful, to ensure that they can be trusted and relied upon to help Lancaster to meet our crucial goals.

Arthur Morris was the City of Lancaster’s mayor from 1980 to 1990.