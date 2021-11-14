In the 10th grade, I took a required two-month-long health class in which only one week was dedicated to “healthy relationships.”

We were given anatomical diagrams and shown a video on how the sperm fertilizes the egg. That was the full extent of my sex education. This is the case for too many students in too many public schools across America.

According to a 2019 paper from University of Utah doctoral candidate Natalie Blanton, “Nearly 750,000 teenagers in the United States will become pregnant this year; and half of the 20 million new cases of sexually transmitted diseases will be diagnosed in young people ages 15 to 24.”

The problem here isn’t that teens and young adults are intentionally reckless when it comes to sex. The problem is that we aren’t taught how to be careful.

Our current reality is that too many young adults are not properly educated regarding sexuality and healthy relationships. Too often, we are merely given basic anatomy lessons, and then we’re told to wait to have sex until we’re married.

OK, sure. But multiple studies show that only about 3% of people wait until marriage.

Only 38 of the 50 states even require sex education, and only eight of those states teach about contraceptives and sexually transmitted diseases. The remaining 30 states essentially teach an abstinence-only curriculum.

This approach makes teens and young adults more likely to contract a venereal disease or experience an unplanned pregnancy.

The only logical solution: comprehensive sex education.

Comprehensive sex education teaches teens that sex is a normal and healthy part of our lives, when it is safe and consensual. Such an approach would be medically accurate and would not shame people based on their decision to have sex. These programs provide information on contraceptives and sexually transmitted diseases. This approach will ultimately lead to fewer unplanned pregnancies, fewer sexually transmitted diseases and infections, and healthier relationships for young people.

On the topic of inclusivity, I would adamantly argue that we can no longer only talk about heterosexual relationships, especially in a country where all sexual orientations are legally protected and accepted. We must acknowledge all aspects of the human sexuality spectrum.

It is also necessary to educate those with physical and mental disabilities. Without this, we are putting our most vulnerable populations at risk for sexual violence.

In a society where sex is a mainstream topic of everyday conversation for teens, it’s somehow still seen as an inappropriate subject to teach in most classrooms. As teenagers, we are not afraid of this topic. We’re begging for candid conversations and crucial information about how to keep ourselves safe and protected.

Unfortunately, many adults are afraid of these conversations. It’s their fear that leaves many teens misinformed, underinformed or worse — relying on their friends and the media for advice.

We should all feel a sense of urgency to overturn today’s puritanical sex education programs. Just as we all have a heart, lungs and a brain, we all have a sexual nature. Now is the time to start conversations with adolescents on the importance of safe, consensual relationships.

Nicki Whitfield is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.