As has become an annual LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section tradition, we asked local leaders, people of faith, physicians, activists, educators, students, column writers and some other Lancaster County residents two simple questions: “What are your wishes for the new year? What do you hope to accomplish, or see accomplished, in 2023?” Their answers follow.

Ahmed Ahmed, community organizer and former refugee who was appointed in December to fill a vacancy on Lancaster City Council:

This past year has taught our community many valuable lessons. We collectively learned and cared for each other as we rose out of the depths of COVID-19 and were reminded that “it takes a village.” We believed the best of each other, trusted our neighbors and shared our stories to continue to build vital bridges in our community.

We learned that although it is often easiest to focus on our challenges, on what divides us or on how we disagree, our biggest successes have been in our unity. As we reflect, we are reminded that our best times were spent laughing with new neighbors, attending community events and even dancing in Penn Square.

I hope that, in this next year, we remember the beauty of our similarities, rather than the friction of our minor differences.

I hope we can continue to be a community of shared goals and strong neighborhoods, rather than a tale of two cities.

In this new year, I hope to meet and learn from all of my neighbors, wherever they reside, continue to build bridges and dream for a brighter future.

Let us remember the lessons and successes of this past year, and I hope we can all commit to our common interest in a better Lancaster for tomorrow. This collective sense of unity is what drives my passion for engaged leadership and motivates me to continue to serve each and every resident of the City of Lancaster in the new year, and in a lifetime forward. In the new year, I hope I can continue to be “here to stay.”

Erik S. Anderson, author and associate professor of English at Franklin & Marshall College:

In 2023, I hope to see charter school reform and an end to Pennsylvania’s school voucher programs. I hope to see a winning verdict for the School District of Lancaster and the other plaintiffs in the statewide school funding lawsuit — a verdict that would require the state Legislature to fully and fairly fund public education, in accordance with the state constitution.

I hope, moreover, that the Legislature doesn’t just give our local children a bigger slice of the pie. I hope lawmakers create a bigger pie.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, who resides in West Hempfield Township:

As we begin to transition into the 2023-24 legislative session, my hope for Pennsylvania lawmakers and elected officials in the new year would be for bipartisan cooperation in the name of advancing sound policies for the people of Pennsylvania.

Voters across the commonwealth sent elected officials to Harrisburg to pass meaningful reforms that will positively impact their quality of life — they expect and deserve results.

With a new Democratic governor, a Republican majority in the state Senate and a narrowly divided state House of Representatives, the only way that we can expect to get things done in Harrisburg will be through building consensus and bipartisanship.

I am encouraged by some of the priorities that Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro championed during his campaign, like economic competitiveness, accelerating the corporate net income tax reduction, permitting reform and lifeline scholarships.

Focusing on policies on which we agree, working across the aisle and seeking consensus where we can will be necessary if we want to produce real results for the people of Pennsylvania.

Rose Carlson, senior and editor-in-chief of the J.P. McCaskey High School newspaper, The Vidette:

In 2023, I hope to show myself more kindness. It’s going to be a year of a lot of change — personally, as I transition from high school in my hometown to college in another state, but also nationally and globally, and in many more ways than I can predict.

Through my four years as a student journalist, I have gathered that journalism cannot be done right without a smart, curious and balanced person holding the pen, tapping the keys or talking into the microphone. Those qualities of curiosity and balance have to come not only from a deep desire to understand oneself and the world, but also from a place of self-love and care.

In the new year, I hope to employ more of that love and kindness inwardly. I know that it will help me to more sustainably represent my school and my community, and I hope that it will also give me the space I need to navigate this year of change.

Dr. Edward T. Chory, retired general surgery specialist in Lancaster:

The opportunity to share my New Year’s hopes and resolutions made me stop and think about this tradition differently and give much more careful thought to making these dreams a reality.

Wishes and resolutions are very different things. Making a wish list is easy.

As I witnessed the ramping up of anger against Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has retired as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years of leadership, I realized we must all stop aggressively attacking anyone who disagrees with our point of view. We must stem the epidemic of intolerance.

Reforming health care and reducing gun violence are my top wishes for 2023. Making reform come true requires thought and real effort.

On a personal level, I hope to be a better, empathetic, compassionate listener who places a priority on understanding others’ points of view, rather than convincing them of the correctness of my own beliefs.

Happy New Year! Borrowing from the Bible, let there be peace on Earth and goodwill toward men and women. “Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me.”

Ashton Clatterbuck, activist with the Lancaster LGBTQ Coalition, The Sunrise Movement and Lancaster Stands Up:

My wish for the new year is for humanity to discover its great capacity to heal one another, and, therefore, choose to love rather than hate.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., author and professor emeritus of history at Millersville University:

My wishes for 2023 are for good health and good cheer, and a greater measure of kindness and compassion for those who feel the weight of chronic illness and loneliness.

Through years of pandemic and polarization, we have become accustomed to isolation, and this is very debilitating for individuals and for the nation.

I have vowed to be more conscious of performing what we called in my childhood the “corporal works of mercy.” To quote a favorite song, we all “can use a little mercy now.”

Let’s try to be present to those in need, including people with disabilities. Let houses of worship and halls of government be more welcoming as part of a genuine effort to promote a common good. My hope is that elected officials will be open to these citizens and friends, and use their authority to include them in the body politic and the human family.

YOUR WISHES What are your wishes or goals for the new year? Tell us in a letter to the editor. Letters should be limited to about 250 words, and they must include an address and telephone number for verification purposes. Letters will be edited for accuracy, grammar, clarity and length. HOW TO SUBMIT LETTERS Email: LancasterLetters@lnpnews.com. Fax: 717-399-6507. Mail: Letters, c/o LNP | LancasterOnline, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

J. Eric Fisher, professional learning consultant with History UnErased:

My wish for Lancaster County in 2023 is that every local leader and elected official who claims to support LGBTQ people will show up and speak up for our families and communities in powerful ways.

Local elected officials need to step up and model what love actually looks like, rather than simply campaigning on “love is love” to garner votes. Local business and nonprofit leaders need to understand that supporting LGBTQ discrimination is not being an ally; it feeds the violence and harmful rhetoric that is on the rise.

My hope is that in 2023 we will see Lancaster County’s powerful leaders regularly writing newspaper columns and showing up at school board, library and municipal meetings to offer solidarity and support. Reach out to local activists — particularly those who are LGBTQ — and listen, rather than speak.

In 2023, I hope to not hear the words “we are all in this together,” or “love is love” or “Lancaster welcomes all” without real, tangible evidence that the speaker is actively working to make those aspirations a reality.

Lancaster County can be a place that welcomes all, but current events are showing us that this will not happen without hard work, sacrifice and real boundaries around our collective values.

Matthew Good, librarian for the Educators’ Institute for Human Rights:

Looking toward 2023, my hope for the community, and our country, is for them to restore their trust in our educational institutions and those who embrace the responsibility to educate their children.

Public schools, libraries and educators are invaluable assets to our societies. As a community, and as a nation, we all benefit from a citizenry that is factually educated.

My intent in the new year is to listen more to the stories of my LGBTQ neighbors, Black community members and Indigenous citizens; to further examine my own biases; and to embrace the diversity of my community.

Dr. Vera Guertler, physician of Ukrainian descent residing in Lancaster County:

I have a fervent wish for 2023 — for us in the United States to know that every time we switch on the lights, turn on hot water or eat food from a table, that someone else is not able to do this.

In Ukraine, only missiles are flying. In fields of fire and ice, people are falling.

May we cherish our freedom and know that it hinges on protecting others from those who would lock the door and throw away the key.

For that reason, I wholeheartedly hope that Ukraine’s struggle, which is akin to that of David against Goliath, remains in the forefront of supportive U.S. legislation, as well as general conversation. And not just on the stone lips of the Statue of Liberty. Let us lift our lamps to divide darkness and stand united with Ukraine.

Dr. Jeffrey T. Kirchner, former medical director of the HIV clinical program at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Comprehensive Care at Lancaster General Hospital:

I would like to see the residents of Lancaster County and city — regardless of political affiliation or religious beliefs — return to a level of respect for the medical and scientific community that was present before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

I would like county residents to appreciate that doctors, nurses, scientists and other health care professionals are trying to serve others and preserve the public health of our community with no agenda beyond caring for everyone who needs it.

I would like county residents to realize that preventive vaccines have been protecting us, including our children, from severe disease and death since the 1940s and will continue to do so for many years in the future.

Please listen to and follow the recommendations of your doctor or other health care providers.

Nina Menke, Manheim Township resident:

My wish is for the health of our beautiful and amazingly life-sustaining Earth.

International efforts to stem human-induced climate change all seem to get stuck in the same place: Someone else needs to do their share first.

So may the spirit of generosity prevail — the kind of generosity that led to the Marshall Plan after World War II. Wealthy nations must help the developing world adapt their agriculture to those climate changes that are already occurring, while helping them develop environmentally sustainable economies.

It seems like a lot to ask when we have to make our own transitions to sustainable energy sources. On the other hand, the Marshall Plan was also self-interested and it has certainly been very much to our advantage to have Western Europe become a stable and prosperous ally.

Likewise, some kind of environmental Marshall Plan, presumably co-sponsored by other wealthy Western countries, would in the long run benefit us as well. A world in which people living on all parts of the globe can prosper will be a more stable and peaceful world.

Best wishes to you and yours for 2023.

Arthur Morris, City of Lancaster’s mayor from 1980 to 1990:

When developing budgets, I wish that our officials in the City of Lancaster and the School District of Lancaster would recognize — not just verbally, but in their actions — that Lancaster’s divide between haves and have-nots is widening.

Tax and fee increases might make sense for half of the population, but the other half, who also pay the price, can’t afford it.

Full speed ahead isn’t satisfactory. Let’s hope that, in 2023, our elected officials find greater wisdom in balancing this dichotomy in our community.

Shelby Nauman, CEO of Tenfold:

As we look ahead to 2023, collaboration among nonprofit, public and private sectors will continue to be a key factor in our progress toward connecting people with access to safe, adequate and affordable housing.

Our Tenfold team, along with our community partners, neighbors and key members of our advocacy arm (Coalition for Sustainable Housing), continue to meet on a regular basis to align efforts and implement a shared strategy to educate, plan and inspire this progress.

I look forward to our continued collaboration and I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with these key players. Together, we can elevate solutions for our region by balancing smart growth, preservation and housing choice — all key drivers in making sure we have a thriving Lancaster County for generations to come.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland:

Making New Year’s resolutions seems reckless to me anymore. I can’t think of a single past one that lasted until February. That’s not to say I don’t need improvement. Yes, I could stand to lose a few pounds. To be more patient. To not get so angry at slow drivers in the left lane.

But I don’t want to define the coming year by the failings and shortcomings of the year before. Instead, in this new year, I want to be grateful. Grateful for what needed no improvement. That there is always more right with our lives than there is wrong with them. And I hope we, as a country, can stop celebrating ignorance and aspire to more for ourselves, like we used to.

And I also hope to win the lottery jackpot, but, mostly, I hope to live frugally on surprise in the coming year.

Risa Paskoff, executive director of Aaron’s Acres:

As we begin 2023, my professional goal is that Aaron’s Acres will secure a permanent home in Lancaster County in order to meet the ever-growing need to provide meaningful programs to those who have a variety of disabilities.

Everyone, regardless of their challenges, should be afforded opportunities to be a part of a community (for social interactions, continuing education, to further one’s physical and mental health, for employment and for volunteer activities). This is often not the case for those who have disabilities.

For 24 years, we have served individuals ages 5 to 21 with disabilities. It is our goal to expand the ages to 30, as parents have shared that once the “school bus stops coming,” and their children graduate from high school, “families fall off the cliff.”

In order to meet this goal, we need our own place!

My hope for our community and beyond is that we return to the time in which we could share our thoughts and ideas with others who have differing opinions. Having open discussions with respect has been lost along the way. We must listen to one another and truly try to understand each person’s perspective.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could accept each person for who that person is and demonstrate that acceptance in all of our interactions? For 2023, may we all listen a bit better, accept a bit more and embrace our differences more than “just a bit!”

Doris Russ, retired Army lieutenant colonel:

Many years ago, when I was considering my approaching retirement from my first career, I asked a good friend what she would do with her life if she didn’t have to work for a living.

Her answer surprised me: “Well, I would try to make sure I learned something new every day.”

She has since forgotten she said that, but I have been thinking of it ever since. Now I am anticipating my retirement from my second career in a year or two, and I’m taking to heart her suggestion on how to fill the time.

Now is the time to make some serious progress on learning another language. Now is the time to start pulling down all those history and poetry books I’ve been saving for “when I get old.” Now is the time to choose a few areas of interest and really study them in depth, instead of merely picking up bread crumbs of information. Now is the time to become the scholar I should have been all along.

I may not reach my goals, I likely will not complete this journey of a thousand miles, but it’s time to take that single step.

Izzy Smith-Wade-El, soon to be Lancaster County’s first Black, queer state representative:

My wish for 2023 is that we bring more — all, really — of our friends, neighbors and siblings home for the holidays.

At the end of last year, staff and volunteers with the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition put together an emergency code blue shelter — the Christmas weekend gave us single-digit temperatures at a time when so many of our people are sleeping outside. Outreach workers with organizations across the county are caring for people who are unhoused in conditions we would wish on exactly no one — with pets, children and family members, some while recovering from surgery. So many people are working so hard to provide for our most vulnerable neighbors.

And yet, there are those who see our neighbors as eyesores and inconveniences before seeing them as people. At our best, we are a county that pulls together and cares deeply for one another — this is what is required of us now.

We must build and secure more affordable housing, here and across the commonwealth. We have to see our unhoused neighbors, first and foremost, as people and provide them with homes. In a county so bountiful, I know that we do not lack the material resources to make this a reality — and I believe we have more than the necessary character resources.

Let’s get it done.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko, local hospital pediatrician employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia:

My wishes for the new year:

— An available hospital bed for every pediatric patient who needs one.

— A community that cares about its most vulnerable members and takes steps to create safe spaces for them.

— Shelter, safety and necessary support services for everyone in our county who is experiencing homelessness.

— Access to quality health care for all people, regardless of their financial resources.

— A community that remembers the “public” in public health.

— Leaders who seek to enact uniquely transformative and restorative policies with the greater good in mind.

— A culture in which differences are not only respected but celebrated, and each person is valued for the unique human being they are and the gift that they are to the world.

— Clean air and water and increased protection of our natural resources so they are available for generations to come.

— A society that values children more than it values money, power and guns.

— And a world where each of us is empowered to speak out against violence and injustice, and reject the temptation to be complacent in the face of others’ suffering.

Libby Sternberg, former education reform activist and novelist:

My hope for this year is that Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro makes good on his exciting school choice position, expanding options in particular for poor and minority children trapped by their ZIP codes in schools that don’t work for them. Education is the door out of poverty.

Shapiro is brave to buck his party on this topic, and I hope his courage doesn’t fail him in this important policy battle in the coming year.

On a personal level, I look forward to finding more “altars in the world,” as my husband and I continue to seek a new church community of loving and supportive members.

M. Kelly Tillery, intellectual property litigator, author and expert on Abraham Lincoln:

Of the 8 billion humans on Earth, only 2.3 billion (29%) live in a democracy. The vast majority still suffer, as they have always, under some form of autocratic regime and the trend, since 2000, has been toward more autocracy and less democracy.

While we still count ourselves among the fortunate few, that is in danger. The forces of authoritarianism here range from the Proud Boys and QAnon to a former president and the leadership of his political party.

The defense of democracy in difficult times requires more than wishes, hopes and prayers. Only action in the marketplace of ideas in accord with the rule of law can ensure, as Abraham Lincoln said at Gettysburg, that “a government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth.”

Act in 2023! For ours and all generations to come.

John Trescot, Lancaster County commissioner:

So, one year to go as county commissioner. It has been a great experience so far, getting to know people in county government and how it works — and the people and organizations around the county I would never have met but for being appointed county commissioner.

I accomplished some things I am happy about last year and plan to get a few more things done in 2023. A lot can happen in a year, and I hope it is a good one for everyone.

See you around the county.

Sandra Valdez, chief operating officer of the Spanish American Civic Association:

My wish for 2023 is for everyone to continue to unite in building a healthier, positive and prosperous community by making the most of everything that comes in our way.

Self-care is extremely important and now, more than ever, one must put it into action. If you take care of yourself, you can be healthy to do well, take care of loved ones, do your job, help others, and do all the things you want to accomplish each day, including coping with daily stressors.

I hope that we all open our minds and hearts to the possibilities of life, unwind and slow down. Society is such a fan of technology and, even though the world has moved in that direction, we must walk away from the daily use of technology.

Pick up a book you haven’t finished reading, take a walk or jog, spend quality time with your children/family, perform outdoor activities, visit a national park, pick up a new hobby — any steps to tend to your physical and emotional health to the best of your ability.

Smile often. As the late Mother Teresa (now St. Teresa of Calcutta) said, “We shall never know all the good that a simple smile can do.”

Blessings to all and Happy New Year!

Heather Valudes, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber:

As the Lancaster Chamber embarks on the next 150 years, we look forward to gathering new perspectives, supporting long-established and newly formed businesses and meeting employers and employees where they need us.

Our legacy demands it; our county requires it. We are focused on serving our community through our initiatives and strategies that directly impact business.

We look forward to building upon the rich legacy of Lancaster County while utilizing time-tested strategies and new, innovative approaches to sustainability for businesses and cultivation of a thriving community for all.

You can be a part of impacting and shaping our business landscape — and I hope you’ll join us. Here’s to the next 150 years!

R. Keith Vogt, former chairman of the Donegal Area Republican Committee:

I begin these thoughts in light of the season we are now celebrating: the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

God had a plan in the beginning, starting with a perfect world, but the sin of man changed history.

Fast forward. Our Founding Fathers’ desire was to form “a more perfect union” and, by God’s grace, they created the documents to build the foundation for this great nation.

As it was founded, the nation was far from perfect, but, compared to where we are today, it was not really all that bad. We have strayed far from the original design.

There was a time when right was right and wrong was wrong and it wasn’t hard to tell the difference. Today? Not so much. Human life seems to have no value. Morality seems hard to find. The golden rule has been mostly replaced by “all for me and to blazes with you.”

My wish for 2023 is that this country has a spiritual revival and returns to the values provided in God’s word. This nation can be great again, but not on its current path. Only God can correct this mess.