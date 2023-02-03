There have been at least nine shootings in Lancaster County in recent weeks, with five fatalities. These incidents have happened near a local restaurant, on the streets and in homes. Last year, a shooting incident occurred in Park City Center.

Violence can rear its ugly head in so many corners of our community. This rundown of incidents doesn’t include the other acts of interpersonal and self-directed violence happening that may not be discussed in the media.

It also doesn’t include the occurrences of violence that happen outside our community and yet still indirectly impact our communities each day.

These acts of violence, locally and nationwide, are causing physical, psychological, and financial strain on our communities. They even can change how safe people believe their community is.

As violence continues to happen at alarmingly high frequencies, people may be wondering “Why now? And why here?”

These questions are important. But, if hoping for action, we must begin to ask, “What can be done?”

As with many other challenges facing our community, the good news is that community violence is preventable. We just need to figure out which strategies are best to address them — which is certainly no easy task.

Across the United States, schools and institutions of higher education have responded to violent tragedies in many different ways, one of which is by creating threat assessment teams.

These teams work collaboratively to identify, evaluate, and intervene/prevent when there are concerns that an individual may threaten the safety of others, or their own safety.

But what if this strategy existed outside of public schools, colleges and universities? What if this strategy could be implemented at the community level to improve safety?

If community-based threat assessment teams were developed, some of the benefits could include collective knowledge sharing, collaboration and pooling of resources, to name just a few.

Information and knowledge are often placed within silos in our communities. This is not necessarily one person’s fault, but instead it happens because of how our systems are designed.

Think about how many agencies, organizations, businesses and institutions may have contact with a person. Disjointed information is only a fraction as useful as combined information. When agencies come together to serve on a community-based threat assessment team, they open the door to information-sharing and, therefore, gaps in the picture may be filled in, especially during the identification and evaluation components of the threat assessment process.

Not only can these teams share information about a person of concern, but they can tap into a multidisciplinary knowledge and perspective base. This means that professionals from various fields, such as mental health, law enforcement, education, probation, case management, youth-serving nonprofits and other social services can access knowledge to effectively raise their collective IQ — possibly leading to more diverse and robust solution options.

Additionally, agencies can better coordinate resources to effectively intervene and prevent any unfavorable outcomes.

Of course, community-based threat assessment teams are not the end-all, be-all solution to community violence. Our communities exist and live at multiple levels, down to one individual and up to large systems, policies and laws. Strategies to impact change, therefore, must also vary by changing laws, redesigning institutional systems, increasing funding to programs and strengthening smaller systems, such as families.

How are threat assessment teams different than other violence prevention approaches? Other than the advantages previously discussed, behavioral threat assessment seeks to change how we understand acts of violence.

In his 2022 book “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America,” Mark Follman explains that we don’t necessarily need to understand exactly why people commit acts of violence but, rather, we must understand how they arrived at the point of attacking.

Everyone gets angry at times in their life, and some may even become verbally hostile. If a person says they acted violently toward someone because they were angry, it doesn’t really provide much to mitigate future threats.

It is much more beneficial if a team can determine how the person progressed from feeling angry to planning and becoming violent toward the other person. How and when did they think about getting weapons and deciding upon an attack? Behavioral threat assessment seeks to investigate this very point to prevent future acts of violence.

Community-based threat assessment teams are a relatively novel strategy and are not yet widely utilized. As with any new strategy, there are kinks to work out and adjustments to be made. Collecting data about these teams so as to inform those adjustments and strengthen their practices is critical.

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,” Helen Keller said. Community-based threat assessment teams offer us an opportunity to come together and achieve the “much more” that our community members so rightfully deserve — the feeling of safety.

Alexander Rohrer earned a doctorate in prevention science from Wilmington University with a focus on challenges related to mental illness, law enforcement and gun-related violence. He is a community school director and resides in Lancaster.

GET HELP

This column briefly alludes to suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help